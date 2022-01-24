AFA Opens 2022 Scholarship Applications

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association is now accepting 2022 scholarship applications, making available more than $100,000 in academic and flight training scholarships to Air and Space Force members, spouses, and children. Applications must be submitted at www.afa.org/education/scholarships on or before April 30, 2022. Results will be announced this summer.

AFA scholarships are supported by donors seeking to help students realize their dreams through advanced education. AFA offers 11 scholarship programs:

Col Aaron Burgstein Memorial Scholarship

Provides $1,000 annually to one minor dependent of Active, Guard, Reserve, veteran, or retired military members from any service branch pursuing a degree at an accredited college or university.

Capt Jodi Callahan Memorial Scholarship

Provides $2,000 to three U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force members, either Active Duty or full-time Guard or Reserve personnel, pursuing a master's degree in a non-technical field.

Mike and Gail Donley Spouse Scholarships

Provides $2,500 annually to up to 14 U.S. Air Force or Space Force spouses worldwide to pursue higher education.

Lt Col Romeo and Bass Ferretti Scholarship

Provides $5,000 to one minor dependent of enlisted U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force members, either Active, Reserve, or Guard, who is pursuing an undergraduate STEM degree.

Col Loren J. and Mrs. Lawona R. Spencer Scholarship

Provides three $5,000 scholarships for U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force (Active, full-time Guard or Reserve, or civilian) to pursue graduate-level education in management and administration in preparation for senior-level leadership roles.

John C. and Blanche Lee Lindsay Memorial Scholarship

Provides one $2,500 scholarship to a child of members of the United States Air and Space Forces who is pursuing a college degree.

Dr. Sydell Perlmutter Gold Memorial Scholarship

Provides a renewable $5,000 annual scholarship (for a total possible award of $20,000) to one daughter of Active, Guard, or Reserve U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force members pursuing a bachelor's degree in a STEM field.

Delta Dental Grants

Provides five $2,000 scholarships and grants to military spouses, military dependents, and transitioning service members for the advancement of oral health and wellness.

Trident University Full Scholarship

Provides five full-tuition scholarships to current AFA members pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees at Trident University. Both current and prospective students are eligible.

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Scholarship

Provides $1,000 to current and former members of the Air and Space Forces, Air National Guard, and Reserve, and their spouses or children to pursue a college degree or flight training.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union Pilot Training Scholarships

Provides three AFA members pursuing a private pilot's license up to $10,000 towards applicable aircraft rental and instructor fees at a training facility of the recipient's choice.

Destin Flight Works Pilot Training Scholarship

Funded by Vertol, this program provides one AFA member per year up to $10,000 toward pilot training courses, instructor fees, and aircraft rental, leading to a private pilot's license at the Destin Flight Works school in Destin, Fla.

