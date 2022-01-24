International Day of Education 2022: Zoomlion's Onsite Engineering Certificate Program Promotes Future Industry 4.0 Talent

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is taking steps to launch its Onsite Engineering Certificate Program (OECP) to celebrate this year's International Day of Education themed, "Changing Course, Transforming Education," partnering with educational institutions and developing talent for the construction machinery industry who are well-equipped to embrace the changes and challenges in the industry 4.0 era.

Since 2003, Zoomlion has been working closely with multiple vocational colleges in Hunan Province, and more than 40 percent of Zoomlion's current employees working onsite are graduates from vocational colleges.

In response to the theme of International Day of Education 2022, Zoomlion is making important transformations that help to realize everyone's fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable and inclusive future.

In the program, Zoomlion set up a "Zoomlion Class" which invites senior technicians to teach and guide the students, providing them with diverse and equal educational opportunities to gain practical work experience earlier and at a faster pace. Some of the OECP popular projects include new apprentice program and professional skills improvement training, extended curricula on industrial robots, CNC machining, and intelligent manufacturing, among others in 10 colleges since 2020 to cope with the fast-changing development of industry 4.0.

"The convergence of industry and education is becoming more integrated and industrial upgrade and transformation is also bringing changes to industrial workers. Our new projects are adding teaching robots, virtual integrated welding simulation training system and more to cope with future intelligent development trends, with continuous efforts to cultivate talents for industry 4.0," said Li Xiaohong, director of Zoomlion Human Resources Management Center.

By making education a top priority, Zoomlion has been able to carry forward its industrial transformation with a strong talent reserve — the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City that's now under construction is laying out eight world-leading "tower factories" and more than 300 intelligent production lines, and students from the talent program will be the main force to further advance Zoomlion's intelligent manufacturing development.

As the group continues to develop talent for the construction machinery industry, Zoomlion has achieved mutual benefits for all involved including students, enterprises, schools and the industry. In the first "China ESG Top 500" released by Sina Finance in December 2021, Zoomlion is the highest-ranking equipment manufacturer, recognized for its contribution to corporate social responsibility.

