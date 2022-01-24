Mile Marker Industries Rhino Pull 1000 Recognized with a Global Media Award at the SEMA Show

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker Industries was recognized with a 2022 Global Media Award at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its Rhino Pull 1000, handheld winch.

"We are so proud of this 1000-pound capacity winch, by adding 39-feet of synthetic rope and a wireless remote we made this unit safer, lighter, and more adaptable than any of the industries comparable products." President John Laub of Mile Marker stated.

The SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA) Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

"Vehicle customization and personalization has been growing worldwide," said Linda Spencer, SEMA director of international and government relations. "The GMA program taps top international media experts to weigh in on which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The global automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby. This passion can be found not only throughout the United States but also in countless spots around the globe including in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Melbourne Australia and Stockholm, Sweden."

This year's program included about 11 judges from seven countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 2,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

Mile Marker Industries has been in business for over thirty years, providing high quality, highly durable, hydraulic and electric winches, mounting systems, locking hubs, snatch blocks, shackles, tow and rigging ropes, recovery kits, vehicle accessories and more to off-road motorists. Their products are available in retail shops across the U.S. and have dealers throughout the world.

They are an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization and a TACOM approved supplier, with our legendary, patented hydraulic winch the only approved winch for the U.S. Military's HMMWV (Humvee). When you need high quality, highly reliable, well-tested products for your ATV or 4×4, you can count on Mile Marker and their team of professionals to help you.

Mile Marker empowers a winning team that anticipates and fulfills the needs of our Military and Commercial consumers.

