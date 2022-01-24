Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems Open Nominations for 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacists® Awards Program Annual awards program recognizes pharmacists, technicians, students, and industry advocates who are defining the future of pharmacy.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, in conjunction with Parata Systems, is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards program through May 15, 2022.

"It is an honor to be involved in the Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmacy Times®. "Each year, we honor outstanding individuals who are future leaders in the pharmacy industry and have proven so through their exceptional work and achievements. I look forward to receiving nominations for this year's program."

This year's program features two new categories, as well as the eight usual categories and the top award, the Next Gen Pharmacist of the Year. The new categories are:

Pharmacy Educator – Awarded to a pharmacist who has made an impact on, and commitment to, growing and developing the next generation of pharmacy professionals through educational initiatives, mentorship programs, and strong leadership examples.

Visionary Pioneer – Awarded to a pharmacist who demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit in his or her drive and ability to grow their business. This individual has also advocated for creating a better environment for future pharmacy growth and has successfully leveraged pharmacy technology tools to advance patient care standards, business profitability and/or employee satisfaction.

These have been added to the slate of categories given in previous years:

Civic Leader

Future Pharmacist

Health System Pharmacist

Lifetime Leadership

Patient Care Provider

Rising Star

Specialty Pharmacist

Technician

"I was moved and inspired when I read the stories of last year's winners," said Karen Thomas-Smith, senior vice president of marketing at Parata. "Every single winner and nominee made an impact on the pharmacy industry and their contributions cannot be discounted. I am looking forward to seeing what outstanding accomplishments this year's group has made, especially in these fluid and challenging times."

For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and an online nomination tool, visit nextgenpharmacist.com.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading pharmacy resource, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Parata Systems

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how Parata powers pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives at parata.com .

