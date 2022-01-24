ROTI PAYS PEOPLE TO DOWNLOAD THEIR NEW APP…SERIOUSLY!

Starting January 24, Ctrl + Alt + DELETE The Old App, Download the New and Cash In!

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the debut of their all new mobile App, Mediterranean hotspot Rōti is paying the masses to download and order! Starting today, January 24, the new App will launch with not only better functionality, but better perks that will keep customers ordering over and over again. For every download, users will receive an automatic $10 credit into their account . After the first purchase, the rewards just keep coming.

"Our goal is to make Rōti as accessible as possible, and the new App is literally able to put our food at everyone's fingertips while also rewarding our customers by paying them to download it!" said VP Marketing and Brand Nico Nieto.

Added Rōti CEO Justin Seamonds, "This App has been a long time coming and now gives our customers the ease of ordering while also getting rewarded on every purchase…allowing guests to enjoy our amazing food, whenever and wherever their hearts desire!"

The perks don't stop at your first download. After a users initial download and $10 gift, the rewards include:

$5 for every $50 spent

$5 when you refer a friend

Your friend will also receive free hummus and pita in addition to their own $10 reward

Birthday Rewards

Rewards on every single order (including catering)

Early access to new food, product launches and other App exclusives

Rōti customers are incentivized to order delivery directly through the App (rather than other third party delivery platforms) to not only earn points along the way but also reap the benefits of the Rōti App exclusive pricing. The customization that the Rōti app provides is also a key differentiation that will make the user experience that much better.

Downloading the new App is the gift that keeps on giving. Throughout the first few months of the App launch, Rōti will partner with various local organizations to give back to the communities they serve. They will also announce some incredible, once in a lifetime experiences that only the App users will be privy to!

To learn more about Rōti, please visit www.roti.com , and to join in the fun, follow Rōti 's Facebook and Instagram channels.

ABOUT ROTI

Rōti, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 25 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti 's food philosophy is straightforward: "Crave Better." The fast-casual menu features bowls, salads, and pitas and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

