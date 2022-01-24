Winter Edition of DFIN DealMaker Meter Forecasts Robust Acquisition Activity in Telecom, Media, and Technology Sectors New report projects growth in North America; continued interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom, media, and technology companies are expected to drive most of the acquisition activity compared to other industries in the next three months, according to the Winter edition of the DealMaker Meter report from Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company. Created by a blue-ribbon panel of financial experts including advisors, corporate clients, lawyers, and bankers, the DealMaker Meter provides a snapshot of recent activity and forecasts the upcoming three months of acquisition activity. The report is designed to help business decision-makers understand the global market for company acquisitions — ranging from Initial Public Offerings (IPO) to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to de-SPACs.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"Our DealMaker Meter report will help global business leaders gain key insights into M&A trends so they can make intelligent financial decisions across multiple sectors."

According to the report, DFIN found that despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the global M&A market continues to thrive based on low interest rates, low funding costs, strong equity markets, and the availability of capital. There is the anticipation of accelerated deal activity for the next three months with North America expected to lead the charge, followed by APAC and EMEA. The most active industries are predicted to be telecom/media/technology, followed by energy/mining/utilities, and pharma/medical/biotechnology.

Other key findings of those polled include:

ESG on the Rise: Eighty-nine percent indicated the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies in the dealmaking process.

North America Market Continues to Grow: Seventy-nine percent agree that North America's IPO market is very hot.

"In 2021 we supported seven of the top 10 IPOs and we expect to see tremendous activity in M&A, IPO, SPAC, and De-SPAC transactions in 2022," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "Our DealMaker Meter report will help global business leaders gain key insights into M&A trends so they can make intelligent financial decisions across multiple sectors. The report is keeping track of what's working, trending, and what every dealmaker should be on the lookout for."

The DealMaker Meter complements DFIN tools, including Venue® Virtual Data Room, which help businesses manage, track, and share confidential information in real time, and oversee deals and business transactions at any stage of their journey, privately and securely, wherever they are in the world.

The full DealMaker Meter is available for download on the DFIN website at https://info.dfinsolutions.com/dealmaker-meter.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions