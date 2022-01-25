Acumatica Brings New Features and Agility to Rapid Growth Businesses Cloud ERP leader exhibits new UiPath Connector, Amazon Connector, and 2022 R1 product functionality at Summit Day 2

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, bolstered its emphasis on customer agility during Day 2 of its annual Summit event to an audience of more than 2,000 customer, partner, media, and analyst attendees. Ali Jani, chief product officer, delivered the Day 2 keynote and highlighted how Acumatica enables businesses to digitally transform and increase their resiliency and agility.

"Business agility is an essential capability to endure and prevail against large external forces such as global pandemics, climate change, and international supply chain shortages," said Jani. "Agility has become critical for business success and survival – enabling companies to forge through disruption and emerge savvier on the other side. Companies can leverage Acumatica's innovative platform to modernize analog processes and remain on the cutting edge."

The second day's keynote was filled with announcements, including the following native Acumatica integrations:

UiPath Connector: Customers can boost productivity by easily automating repetitive tasks with UiPath. By using UiPath's RPA technology and the new Acumatica connector, customers can eliminate mundane tasks and gain productivity.

Amazon Connector: Merchants who sell on Amazon via Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) and Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) can leverage Acumatica's commerce-enabled ERP to seamlessly integrate with Amazon via the brand new Selling Partner API. Acumatica's new native integration retrieves orders as they happen and keeps inventory levels up to date on Amazon's marketplace.

Acumatica also previewed upcoming 2022 R1 product features. The company showed the new enhanced user experience in its award-winning mobile solution and detailed its investment in machine learning and artificial intelligence for general ledger anomaly prediction, which will intelligently streamline operations for users. In addition, Acumatica will launch a Global Financials Module as part of its ongoing success in serving the global market. The new module will allow multinational companies to conduct business in multiple base currencies. Acumatica extended its global reach by announcing Canadian Payroll and localization packages for the UK and Mexico.

Acumatica's dedication to usability and customer success reinforces the company's ten different No. 1 rankings in the G2 Winter 2022 reports.

