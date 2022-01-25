Announcing the launch of Glorious Reflections, the personal brand of legendary luxury home builder, Jerry Meek

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collideoscope is pleased to announce the launch of Glorious Reflections, the personal brand of legendary luxury home builder, renowned people and team leader, and author Jerry Meek.

Glorious Reflections helps overwhelmed business leaders rediscover their eternal purpose and earthly mission. Led by Jerry, the Glorious Reflections community is a collective of leaders who desire to live and lead in a way that reflects the glory of God. Jerry is a proven leader and businessman who has seen firsthand the power of living life totally surrendered to God. He is now devoted to helping others do the same.

"Jerry Meek is a rare leader who not only has built something truly magnificent, but whose life is a glorious reflection of the One he represents. What a privilege for others to now be able to sit at his feet and learn from this legendary man," said Jayson Teagle, CEO of Collideoscope.

The carpentry business Jerry started with his dad as a young man is now Desert Star Construction — the iconic building company that grew to $170,000,000 of work in progress.

Leveraging his personal and professional hardship and real-world experiences as the Founder and CEO, Jerry brings fresh perspective to leading people and organizations as he serves as a mentor to today's Christian marketplace and ministry leaders alike.

Jerry is also a talented speaker and storyteller who weaves personal experience, spiritual truth, and practical real-world insights into his talks. With an approach that transcends the ordinary and everyday, he appeals to leaders of all degrees of experience and industries, pointing them to rediscover the greater purpose behind their work and leadership. Collideoscope will exclusively manage Jerry's speaking engagements and media appearances moving forward.

To join Jerry's 21-day leadership challenge and learn more about Glorious Reflections, visit www.jerryrmeek.com.

