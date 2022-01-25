Apple Watch's First Rower Integration Launches on CITYROW's Flagship MAX Rower

CITYROW GO Max Rower The First Rowing Workout to Integrate to Apple Watch Directly, Allowing For Real Time Fitness and Progress Metrics

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYROW (the Company), one of the fastest growing omnichannel fitness brands announced today that their CITYROW Max Rower is now directly integratable with the Apple Watch, becoming the first smart rower to provide real time fitness metrics as part of Apple Watch's health ecosystem. For the thousands of CITYROW consumers who already train on the at-home MAX Rower via CITYROW's virtual class program and for the wider addressable at-home fitness market, CITYROW's Apple Watch integration allows users to take their workouts and wellness to the next level.

With real-time heart rate monitoring and calorie-tracking metrics available, the Max Rower gives consumers the ability to integrate their workouts into their Apple Watch health profile. Metrics are available instantaneously and displayed on both the rower console and the Apple Watch, these valuable insights inform and inspire how individuals approach wellness and personal fitness goals.

"The Apple Watch integration was something our community had been asking for as CITYROW continues to push further into the virtual fitness space," said Helaine Knapp, Founder and CEO, CITYROW. "The way we workout is changing and consumers expect actionable insights that help them reach their wellness goals effectively, which is why we delivered the first Apple Watch integration for rowers on our flagship Max Rower."

CITYROW'S AppleWatchOS app integration was developed by SweatWorks, the leading digital agency in fitness and wellness for use on all IOS Apple Watch products. Max Rower owners can simply download the CITYROW app in the App Store making tracking workouts easier and more efficient.

"For the first time, without any middleware, CITYROW Max Rowers users will be able to directly connect their Apple Watch utilizing SweatWorks' patent pending integration with North Pole Engineering," said Mohammed Iqbal, Founder and CEO, SweatWorks. "We are thrilled to offer this industry leading integration between our console technology and CITYROW to provide a deeply integrated rowing experience for Apple Watch users."

This is the latest in a series of digital innovations from CITYROW specifically targeting the growing fitness hybrid consumer base. This launch comes weeks after the Company announced Live Classes, where online classes are broadcasted in real-time from a new, state-of-the-art production studio in New York City.

CITYROW currently operates a network of brick and mortar studios alongside a content studio catering to a growing digital following. The CITYROW Max Rower is currently priced at $2,195 and ships to consumers in the U.S. To order your CITYROW rower visit https://go.cityrow.com/us-en .

The CITYROW Apple Watch app is currently available on the Company's flagship Max Rower with plans to expand to other CITYROW and third party devices in the near future. The app is currently supported on Apple Watch OS 7.2 or greater. For more information please visit go.cityrow.com.

CITYROW is an omnichannel fitness brand that offers workouts through its smart rowers, digital platform and studio locations nationwide. CITYROW has redefined rowing by making it fun, approachable and accessible for anyone through its signature style of form-focused instruction, unique class formats and proprietary technology designed to help consumers track their performance and progress.

