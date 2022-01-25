Fathom Realty Launches intelliAgent 2.0

CARY, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today introduced intelliAgent 2.0, the Company's next-generation proprietary, all-in-one technology platform designed to simplify all aspects of brokerage operations and agent transaction management.

Accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device, intelliAgent 2.0. features an enhanced CRM system that intuitively allows agents to better serve existing and prospective clients, as well as a host of new marketing resources for building and customizing personalized websites, sending video messages and launching multiplatform marketing campaigns.

"With the rollout of intelliAgent 2.0, we are excited to bring our agents powerful new tools to compete effectively in today's market. Our wholly owned and fully integrated technology platform offers levels of customization unmatched by our peers, with advanced tools that were previously too expensive or out of reach for most agents," said Josh Harley, Fathom Holdings' founder and CEO. "We believe that our platform will attract more agents who are looking for the industry's best and most advanced technology, while also wanting to reduce their fees in order to invest more capital into their marketing to further grow their sales.

"I am proud of our team and how seamless and smooth this major rollout has been. I am also proud to demonstrate that our technology team can build a significant, all-encompassing technology platform without spending astronomical sums of money. From a corporate perspective, we are very thoughtful on how we allocate capital, as we continue to push forward to achieve consistently higher revenues this year, along with adjusted EBITDA profitability. In addition to the extraordinary benefits it provides agents, we believe this roll-out will help Fathom generate higher revenues, and reduce expenses," Harley said.

The new intelliAgent 2.0 platform also allows agents to create customized hyperlocal property market reports and neighborhood information through Fathom's technology platform LiveBy Local™, which can be shared with agents' clients and downloaded for display packets and open houses, as well as used to capture sales leads through dedicated, digital links.

Available free for all Fathom Realty agents, intelliAgent 2.0 will go live on February 9, 2022. Other key features include:

New and improved dashboard for easy navigation and management of daily business activities, active transactions, commissions earned, marketing campaigns, among other platform functionalities.

Fully updated CRM system that can easily import new contacts, allow users to schedule tasks, send emails, SMS and video messages.

Ability to create, manage and track customized marketing campaigns using social media, email, text and video messaging.

Robust marketing resource center that features hundreds of digital marketing designs, outdoor signage and branded materials for all promotion and property management needs.

Lead generation and capture tools linked to personalized websites, social media and other platforms.

Direct access to Fathom Academy, the Company's new enterprise-wide learning management system.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver this powerful new platform to our Fathom agents," said Grady Ligon, CIO at intelliAgent. "The entire intelliAgent team has worked tirelessly to make this product the end-to-end solution that agents need to accelerate the growth of their business. The integration of websites, CRM, marketing, transaction and document management is truly special and takes the intelliAgent product to a new level."

"With the rollout of intelliAgent 2.0, we now have everything we need in place to better serve our own agents, as well as begin to take the next steps necessary to license our platform to large teams and small- to medium-sized brokerages, while still giving a technological advantage to those agents who join Fathom Realty directly," added Harley. "It is our desire to help other companies thrive, and not just survive. There are nearly 1.6 million REALTORS® and 86,000 brokerages in the United States, and we fully recognize that not all of them can or will join Fathom. With our technology platform, we believe we can significantly accelerate the growth of our total base of agents by white labeling our platform, in addition to our current recruiting and acquisition strategy."

About Fathom Realty LLC

Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The Company currently operates in 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 7,500 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom agents also earn stock grants from the Company's publicly traded parent. Fathom Realty is the ninth largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2020 Real Trends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the date IntelliAgent 2.0 will go live, its ability to attract more agents, increase revenues and reduce expenses. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

