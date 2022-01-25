CEO and Founder of GenH2 to Address "Future Prospects for Large-Scale Production and Storage of Liquid Hydrogen" at Houston Conference Taking Place February 17-18, 2022

GENH2 LEADER AND ENERGY INDUSTRY VISIONARY CODY BATEMAN TO SPEAK AT 2ND AMERICAN HYDROGEN FORUM; GENH2 IS A PLATINUM SPONSOR CEO and Founder of GenH2 to Address "Future Prospects for Large-Scale Production and Storage of Liquid Hydrogen" at Houston Conference Taking Place February 17-18, 2022

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a premier provider of hydrogen infrastructure, announced today the company is a platinum sponsor at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum, an annual energy industry event, being held February 17 – 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The company's CEO and founder Cody Bateman will also speak on the conference's main stage on February 18, 2022 at 9:30am.

GenH2 is the leading Hydrogen Infrastructure Company with decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing technology solutions necessary for the Hydrogen Economy. Leveraging years of collaboration with the top hydrogen experts, the company focuses on the commercialization of CO2 free Hydrogen generation, liquid hydrogen storage, and dispensing. (PRNewsfoto/GenH2) (PRNewswire)

The American Hydrogen Forum provides a platform for relevant stakeholders from the government, research, technology and service sectors to join a clean energy debate and collaborate in searching for sustainable hydrogen economy solutions. Bateman is widely recognized as a visionary leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy. At the conference, he will address "Future Prospects for Large-Scale Production and Storage of Liquid Hydrogen."

The conference follows a major industry announcement that will further hydrogen infrastructure development. This fall news broke of a DOE-funded consortium of public, private and academic experts , led by Shell International Exploration and Production, Inc., which is pioneering an ambitious path forward to enable large-scale liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) storage for international trade applications. Shell and the consortium partners—including GenH2, McDermott's CB&I Storage Solutions, NASA's Kennedy Space Center and the University of Houston—have been selected by the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office to demonstrate that a large-scale LH 2 tank, with a capacity ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 cubic meters, is both feasible and cost competitive at import and export terminals.

"Partnerships like this consortium are key to supporting hydrogen's role in the U.S. because partnerships inspire action," said Bateman. "As demonstrated by increased participation at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum, the energy industry is embracing hydrogen as a serious energy source."

Developing systems using patented technologies and licenses, GenH2 is building efficient manufacturing capabilities and repeatable processes to mass produce standard products for hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage, and transfer. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

Find information on the Second Hydrogen Conference at https://www.ushydrogenforum.com.

To schedule an appointment to speak with GenH2 team members, stop by booth #1 or email them at Info@genh2.com.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include filling station solutions and servicing systems to make clean hydrogen readily available on-site for a host of end-use applications; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

561-310-9921

GenH2@blueivy.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenH2