Goldfish Swim School Makes a Splash in Washington with New Signed Franchise Agreement

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC , the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has announced a signed franchise agreement in Washington that will bring a new Goldfish Swim School to Puyallup in Q2 of 2023. Site selection is well-underway as the new facility will join two open and operating schools across the state, in Redmond and Shoreline, extending the brand's reach to teach water safety to even more children and families in the area.

Behind the newly signed agreement is husband-wife team, Mitch and Corri Hastings, who have teamed up with existing Goldfish Swim School franchisee, John Higgins. The Hastings are United States Military Academy West Point graduates, and Corri swam on the varsity team where her passion for swimming and water safety was solidified. The Hastings recently moved to Washington from Wisconsin, and were in search of a premier learn-to-swim provider for their four-year-old daughter. Disappointed in the lack of availability, they began pondering opening their own facility. Formerly enrolled in lessons at Goldfish Swim School – Brookfield, WI, the Hastings started their due diligence in exploring the Goldfish franchise opportunity.

"As former members of Goldfish, we knew the brand had established itself as an industry leader with a purpose-driven mission that goes above and beyond in customer service, while providing extraordinary results with a proven learn-to-swim curriculum," said Corri.

"As we dug into the details of the franchise opportunity, we knew we found our perfect match. Goldfish has a proven business model, solid systems and a talented support team. This, paired with the knowledge and expertise we'll gain from partnering with John, gave us full confidence in our investment decision. We're eager to make a significant impact in our new community by teaching water safety and drowning prevention with the premier brand in the industry," added Mitch.

To build off this successful momentum, Goldfish Swim School has set an aggressive expansion goal to open 17 schools in 2022 as it continues to seek franchise partners throughout the United States and Canada. Goldfish Swim School's proven performance coupled with its exceptional leadership team and world-class franchise office support has resulted in eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs flocking to the franchise opportunity .

"Washington is an ideal state for our continued expansion as we look to further develop in the Seattle area and beyond," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We've built an incredible culture and as we remain focused on the continued growth of this brand, we aim to expand our footprint with franchisees like Mitch, Corri and John who believe in our mission and vision, and are committed to making an impact in their communities."

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored Goldfish with several recent award wins: ranking No. 53 and the top swim school franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500®, named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review , earning a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Midwest Regionals list , claiming a 2021 Breakout Retailer Award by Chain Store Age and making an appearance on the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 .

Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Its ability to go above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience! is unmatched by its competition. Goldfish Swim School's core values extend from its members to its franchisees, as the Franchise Office Support team is committed to going above and beyond with every detail. It is this level of best-in-class support that drives prospective franchisees to continuously choose Goldfish.

Riding this wave of success, the company is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 125-plus locations open and more than 130 in development, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

