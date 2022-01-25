Ketchum Doubles Down on Booming Influencer Marketing Specialty with Dynamic Duo Senior Appointments

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the addition of two major players to its high-performing Influencer Marketing team. Jenny Heinrich joins Ketchum as EVP, Influencer Marketing, and Heather Green has been appointed EVP, Influencer Marketing and Performance.

Heinrich joins the firm's award-winning North America Influencer specialty, bringing 20+ years of experience in crafting talent-led brand reputation digital campaigns. Green joins Ketchum in an all-new influencer role that will focus on performance-first programs that take advantage of Ketchum's proprietary analytics platform, omniearnedID™, which uniquely predicts and measures influencer campaign performance across the marketing funnel.

"Influencer marketing is predicted to become a $15 billion industry this year, and it's no surprise, given the power it holds in strategic brand storytelling and driving real business outcomes. As our own business continues to grow at the same rapid rate, so has our investment and expansion of capabilities in influencer marketing to meet clients' holistic influencer needs," said Neera Chaudhary, President, North America. "Both Jenny and Heather are proven leaders in this space and will deliver the leadership we need to keep up with the exponential pace of growth. We're delighted to have them on our team at the start of this momentous year."

Heinrich joins Ketchum from FINN Partners, where she developed and led the firm's influencer practice as EVP and Senior Partner of Global Digital and Influencer. Previously, she established the influencer practice at Edelman, scaling it locally, regionally and globally. Heinrich also led the Midwest digital practice at MSLGroup, the social/digital practice at Weber Shandwick, and she oversaw social management for more than 25 brands at General Mills.

Prior to joining Ketchum, Green was Senior Partner and U.S. Influencer Marketing Lead for GroupM, where she developed an in-house team focused on comprehensive talent management and influencer campaign execution and led more than $100 million in paid social and content programs for leading global brands.

"Clients have distinct goals for their campaigns – some are more driven to make an impact in reputation while others are looking for sales lift. We recognize the need for both, and we're investing in specialized skillsets to offer each solution to our clients," said Rob Bernstein, Managing Director, Commercial Strategies. "We're thrilled to add the industry-trusted expertise of both Jenny and Heather to service Omnicom's clients' expanding influencer needs."

About Ketchum

The winner of 131 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Communications Consultancy Network

Communications Consultancy Network (CCN) is a global collective of the top global public relations, strategy, branding, and research agencies. Award-winning brands include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, Interbrand, C Space, Wolff Olins, Sterling, Siegel & Gale and Hall & Partners. We are home to a group of highly talented and specialized consultants across industries and marketing disciplines, delivering strategic thinking and market-leading innovation to clients. CCN is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE Ketchum