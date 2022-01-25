Luxury Developer Joseph Design Build Featured on 2022 Austin Modern Homes Tour

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Design Build, an Austin-based design-build firm specializing in extraordinary luxury homes that elevate the everyday living experience, announced in January it would be participating once more in the highly anticipated Austin Modern Homes Tour.

The 2022 tour, which was forced to take a brief virtual hiatus last year as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, returns to an in-person setup on Saturday, February 19th, and features a curated collection of the finest modern homes from across the capitol city.

This includes the newest luxury project from Joseph Design Build — the stunning 714 W Live Oak, a gated residence which is set to hit the market in February for $3.7 million.

"Joseph Design Build is thrilled to be back for the 2022 Tour" said Thomas Joseph, founder of the firm. "Our design team deserves all the credit in the world for making 714 W Live Oak a truly special home, and, unlike previous years, any tour goers that feel a connection with the space have the rare opportunity to potentially make an offer."

The newly completed spec home sits on a spacious corner lot in the heart of the historic Bouldin Creek neighborhood, and features numerous elegant design elements, including floor-to-ceiling window walls in the main living area, and a rooftop deck with stunning views of the skyline.

From the built-in elevator, to the pool and outdoor grill, every inch of 714 Live Oak was imagined with comfort and function in mind, and these carefully considered choices perfectly exemplify the sophisticated, methodical approach Joseph Design Build brings to every project.

Participants of this year's Modern Homes Tour will enjoy the opportunity to walk 714 Live Oak with the creative team behind the project, and learn about the Joseph process firsthand.

In addition to Joseph Design Build, the 2022 Tour will showcase the work of several other prominent local firms.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Modern Architecture and Design Society website. You can also learn more about Joseph Design Build and the 714 Live Oak project by visiting www.jdbatx.com.

