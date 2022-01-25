M&M'S® And Four A-List Musicians Partner On New Album Art Packs Collaboration Iconic Candy Brand Creates Limited-Edition M&M'S Packaging, Bringing Better Moments & More Smiles To Fans By Recreating Iconic Album Covers from Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalía and David Bowie

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, a member of the Mars family of brands, announced M&M'S Album Art packs, a new musically inspired collection featuring the beloved M&M'S characters reimagined as landmark album covers. The new M&M'S Album Art packaging features the likes of four barrier-breaking and award-winning artists, including Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalía and David Bowie, each known for inspiring a wide range of entertainment-loving fans to be their true selves and for promoting a sense of belonging. The four Album Art packs artists span a variety of music genres and were selected to ensure fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.

For 80 years, the iconic M&M'S brand has been a household favorite across generations, and recently, the brand announced an evolved purpose, focused on creating a world where everyone feels they belong – a movement to remind people everywhere that despite our differences, we all belong to a community of humans that share one simple and powerful thing in common: fun. M&M'S is for all funkind.

"From our perennially favorite chocolate to new product innovations to must-visit retail stores, the M&M'S® brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M'S Album Art is the next step on this journey," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "M&M'S Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging."

In celebration of the artists' diverse fanbases, M&M'S has leveraged social media to identify U.S.-based fans and surprised fifteen of them with a special delivery of M&M'S Album Art packs, bringing better moments and more smiles to fans across the nation.

Available at retailers nationwide and on MMS.com, the limited-edition M&M'S Album Art packs will feature Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," H.E.R.'s self-titled album "H.E.R.," Rosalía's "El Mal Querer" and David Bowie's "Aladdin Sane." The offering will be available in four varieties: Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Minis in a Single (1.69 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.), Sharing Size (10.8 oz.) and Party Size (38 oz.), and retail from $0.99 - $10.99.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

