Michael Baker International Names David Leach, P.E., Senior Vice President, National Market Lead - Federal Civilian Programs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that David Leach, P.E., has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, National Market Lead – Federal Civilian Programs. In this role, Mr. Leach will be responsible for providing leadership in developing, supporting and executing civil works projects for the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies, expanding the firm's services and growing the company's entire Federal portfolio. He will be based in the firm's Alexandria, Virginia, office.

"Mr. Leach is a seasoned senior executive with more than 40 years of extensive leadership, engineering and construction experience with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), including 10 years in the Senior Executive Service," said James Koch, President, Federal Programs and Services, at Michael Baker International. "David's successful engineering and construction experience make him a strong partner for our Federal clients as we work to solve complex engineering challenges and plan, design and construct projects that will contribute the responsible development, protection and restoration of the nation's water and related land resources."

Mr. Leach most recently served as the Deputy Assistant of the Army for Civil Works at USACE. In this role, he was responsible for the planning and review of water resource projects encompassing navigation, flood risk management and recreation across the nation. He previously served as the Chief of Military Programs Integration Division, a role in which he oversaw the execution of military, interagency and international programs and the integration of engineering, construction, real state and environmental activities in support of the DoD, Federal agencies and foreign nations. Mr. Leach has successfully delivered programs and projects across the United States, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Mr. Leach holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

