DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the winter months, many Americans look to make the most of the fresh snow and cooler temps by skiing and snowboarding in cities and towns across the United States, often taking a weekend getaway to experience some place new. Trips to the slopes can be a costly expense, which is why Motel 6 teamed up with Share Winter Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives, health, and fitness of children through winter sports by making skiing and snowboarding more accessible.

Through this partnership, Motel 6 is funding transportation to and from two mountain resorts for 150 children from five organizations across the state of California, including: Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside, Ketchum Downtown YMCA, Brotherhood Crusade, the Boys and Girls Club of San Gorgonio Pass and Big Pine Schools.

"With Motel 6 as our very first lodging partner, we are teaming up to prove that affordable skiing and snowboarding opportunities exist," said Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter Foundation. "Thanks to the support of Motel 6, we have the opportunity to provide transportation for the children to and from the mountain, which is typically one of the greatest roadblocks to youth snow sports participation."

Motel 6 has also teamed up with Joe Miron, a longtime ski enthusiast with 50 years of experience road tripping to ski resorts across the United States and Canada, to further its commitment to providing affordable and memorable ski trips. Miron has spent several decades perfecting the art of planning cost-effective ski voyages and shared a few tips to make traveling to the slopes budget-friendly without sacrificing the adventure:

Select Affordable & Accommodating Lodging: Identifying lodging that accommodates all your needs is vital for planning an affordable ski trip. Miron chooses Motel 6, an economy lodging brand with more than 280 locations near ski resorts. Motel 6 is known to be clean, comfortable, affordable, and offers a pet-friendly environment, where up to two dogs or cats can stay for free. Miron personally appreciates how over 1400 Motel 6 locations are locally owned and operated and are easy to spot from the main road or freeway.

Seek Early Bird Specials: Purchase passes in advance rather than at the ticket window to get the best bang for your buck. Many resorts and ski passes will begin offering discounted prices in early spring, known as "early bird specials". Miron opts for the North America . For a limited time, My6 Members can receive 10% off adult and kids passes. Purchase passes in advance rather than at the ticket window to get the best bang for your buck. Many resorts and ski passes will begin offering discounted prices in early spring, known as "early bird specials". Miron opts for the Indy Pass , a multi resort season pass offering access to 80 independently owned and operated ski areas across. For a limited time, My6 Members can receive 10% off adult and kids passes.

Consider Weekend & Holiday Crowds: For large resorts, consider the crowds on holidays and weekends in January and February and time your visit to the "off" days. Weekdays are typically less crowded and will allow you to take full advantage of an uncrowded ski slope. Miron prefers visiting large mountains between Tuesday through Thursday to avoid the high ski traffic.

Road Tripping with your Furry Friend: Pets are great travel companions, especially for ski trips. When deciding to bring your furry friends along for the adventure on your next ski trip, make sure you have all the necessities such as finding a pet-friendly lodging option like Motel 6 and bringing a dog jacket and heavy blanket to keep them warm. Miron, who travels with his dog Kilo throughout the winter months, even attaches a Tractive GPS device to his dog collar.

Seek Out Unique or Smaller Locations: While exploring the various winter wonderlands, seek unique and smaller ski areas, as there may be some hidden deals and unpolished gems to help keep your trip within budget. Miron loves to visit smaller resorts alongside the major mountains, specifically New Mexico , Idaho and Montana ski areas.

"Joe Miron represents many of our guests and how they travel – those looking for a comfortable and affordable place to stay while pursuing the things they love," said Adam Cannon, Chief Brand Officer of Motel 6. "We were inspired by Joe's passion for skiing and want to do our part in making those winter memories possible, so we're paying it forward by partnering with the Share Winter Foundation to make winter sports more accessible."

