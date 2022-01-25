PLS Financial Services Chooses Coinstar Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar®, LLC, the global leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the planned installation of Coinstar® kiosks at approximately 200 PLS Financial Services Centers in 12 states. PLS selected Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey service as its new coin counting solution.

Coinstar, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Coinstar, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"After a successful pilot, we are excited to roll out Coinstar kiosks at our centers," said Robert Fisher, senior vice president, support operations at PLS. "The Coinstar kiosks improved the customer experience with fast and highly accurate transactions. At PLS, we believe our customers deserve better and we are committed to providing financial solutions with transparent, convenient, respectful service."

Coinstar provides an easy to use, highly accurate coin-counting service that consumers trust. PLS customers can conveniently process their loose change at the kiosk and receive cash in minutes. Financial centers like PLS and other retailers value the Coinstar turnkey service because it takes the coin handling and machine trouble-shooting responsibility away from employees so that they can serve customers. In addition, Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and timely reports.

"PLS offers a wide variety of financial services that consumers depend on, and we're proud to be a partner that supports their commitment to make life easier for people," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinstar kiosks are now being installed in PLS centers and will be fully operational in approximately 200 locations by March.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 24,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

About PLS

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coinstar