U.S. News Unveils 2022 Best Online Programs Rankings The new edition ranks more than 1,700 distance education programs.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2022 Best Online Programs rankings. The new edition evaluates more than 1,700 online bachelor's and master's degree programs for individuals looking to complete or further their education.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University—Worldwide and the University of Florida tie for No. 1 among Best Online Bachelor's Programs . For the top spot among MBAs , there is a three-way tie between Indiana University–Bloomington, University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, and the University of Southern California. Columbia University is again No. 1 for computer information technology master's programs and master's in engineering programs, while Clemson University has the top spot among the Best Online Master's in Education Programs . Ohio State University, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of South Carolina tie for the No. 1 place in the master's programs in nursing ranking.

This year's edition of the rankings includes more than 1,700 programs, up from just over 1,600 last year. The number of programs included in the bachelor's in business and bachelor's in psychology rankings increased significantly this year, from 145 to 228 for business and from 27 to 55 for psychology.

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News offers resources such as the Online College Compare tool for researching and comparing distance education programs. U.S. News also publishes editorial content with advice on topics such as tutoring resources, paying for school, and trends in online education.

"The uncertainty caused by the pandemic may result in more people considering the merits of an online education," said Liana Loewus, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "As students consider what's right for them and their schedules, they can use the data provided by U.S. News to research their options and make informed decisions about their academic future."

The Best Online Programs rankings only include programs that are designed to be administered online. In other words, the rankings do not evaluate schools or programs that are temporarily virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the only media organization to evaluate online degrees at the program level rather than the school level, U.S. News uses data gathered directly from each institution. The methodologies are based on factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions were considered.

2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

Bachelor's Programs

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University—Worldwide (FL) (tie)

1. University of Florida (tie)

3. Medical University of South Carolina (tie)

3. University of Illinois—Chicago (tie)

Master's Programs

MBA

1. Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley) (tie)

1. University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) (tie)

1. University of Southern California (Marshall) (tie)

Business, non-MBA

1. Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley) (tie)

1. University of Southern California (Marshall) (tie)

3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA) (tie)

3. University of Georgia (Terry) (tie)

Computer Information Technology

1. Columbia University (NY)

2. Johns Hopkins University (Whiting) (MD)

3. Virginia Tech

Criminal Justice/Criminology

1. University of California–Irvine

2. Sam Houston State University (TX) (tie)

2. University of Massachusetts–Lowell (tie)

Education

1. Clemson University (Moore) (SC)

2. University of Florida

3. University of Georgia (tie)

3. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign (tie)

Engineering

1. Columbia University (Fu Foundation)

2. University of California – Los Angeles (Samueli)

3. Pennsylvania State University–World Campus (tie)

3. Purdue University – West Lafayette (IN) (tie)

Nursing

1. Ohio State University (tie)

1. University of Pittsburgh (PA) (tie)

1. University of South Carolina (tie)

Join U.S. News on Jan. 31 for a free webinar on the future of online learning. Hear from industry leaders about what colleges and universities can do to better enhance the virtual experience for students and help propel a new era for personalized learning.

