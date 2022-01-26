Albemarle Corporation Recognized in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today it is one of 418 companies across 11 sectors to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Albemarle earned inclusion in this year's index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg that reflects a high level of disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies across the framework's five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay and equal pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"We are honored that Albemarle's commitment to transparency and leadership in gender equality has again been recognized by the Bloomberg GEI," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "We are committed to setting and measuring company-wide goals that support gender equality globally as a reflection of our values and to using the power of diversity and inclusion to strengthen Albemarle."

"We are proud to recognize Albemarle and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

The GEI, an unranked index, tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALBEMARLE CORPORATION