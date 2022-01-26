Harvest Snaps Rebrands Veggie Snacks for 2022

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee America, Inc., which pioneered the plant-based snacking category with its Harvest Snaps Baked Veggie Snacks, is giving its flagship lineup of tasty snaps a brand refresh and modern, new packaging design, which will start rolling into stores the end of January. The colorful designs feature a prominent logo and a tasty image of the crunchy snacks taking front and center stage to boost findability on shelf.

On the back of pack, Harvest Snaps tells its story of creating better-for-you, baked snacks that are made from farm-picked whole peas, beans or lentils as the star (a.k.a. the very first ingredient!) and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. Every craveable serving is packed with plant-protein, a good source of fiber, and free of common allergens. Now that's something to smile about!

"Consumers are wanting snacks that look great, taste great, and are great for them," said Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "With this redesign, we're bringing a fresh energy and identity to the Harvest Snaps' umbrella brand that hits on all three of these needs. By responding to category insights, simplifying our messaging, and focusing on distinctive brand assets, we've created a packaging that will further build household penetration, while unifying sub-brands like our Crunchy Loops and upcoming innovations."

Harvest Snaps are available for retailers nationwide to carry and can be found at supermarket chains and natural grocers across the country, plus online at Amazon.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new red lentil Crunchy Loops and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

