Kahoot! launches a free Kahoot! EDU Support Program to empower all classroom heroes at schools worldwide To help schools overcome teaching staff shortages worldwide, Kahoot! is launching a new Kahoot! EDU Support Program that offers a free 60 day site license for all staff members in any school or district. With access to ready-to-use content created by Kahoot! Verified educators and premium partners, teachers can save time creating engaging lessons for in-person or virtual classrooms.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, announced today the launch of its new Kahoot! EDU Support Program for elementary schools. This program is designed to help teachers and school administrators keep their students connected and engaged in learning during in-person and remote learning.

"Teacher shortages and the uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic have impacted the learning journeys of millions of students worldwide" said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. "We believe that during these challenging times, it's vital that we all step up to support schools, educators and students so that they can continue to make learning awesome. However, in times like these, we need to understand that first, we need to make teaching accessible for the educators who are stepping up to fill the gap".

School administrators from all over the world can register their school and sign up to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program by filling out this application form . After submitting the form, school administrators will need to create a Kahoot! account to start adding their school's teachers and personnel into their Kahoot! EDU account.

This program gives school administrators the ability to:

Connect and onboard all teachers and substitutes in their school/district within the Kahoot! platform

Create collaborative lessons shared between everyone in their organization

Access ready-to-use content created by Kahoot! Verified educators, premium partners, and global community of educators

Access to a private team space with an unlimited number of groups for teachers to share their content libraries and lesson plans

Connect with Kahoot! Experts during weekly live office hours

Access to exclusive resources to make the onboarding process seamless and as quick as possible

Schools can apply to the Kahoot! EDU Support Program starting today. The plan does not require credit card registration or commitments and will be available for all schools worldwide until March 2022.

For more information about how to register for the EDU Support Program read our blog post. School administrators who want to know more about Kahoot! EDU licenses can contact schoolpack@kahoot.com.



