ODD BURGER CORPORATION FILES AMENDED INTERIM MD&A FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) today announced it has amended and refiled its management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended June 30, 2021 (the "Amended MD&A"), to better comply with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Amended MD&A were filed at the request of Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") in connection with a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the OSC and in order to improve the Company's disclosure. In particular, among other changes, the Amended MD&A have been revised as follows:

Odd Burger vegan fast food logo (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation) (PRNewswire)

(1) to provide updates on forward-looking information given in the Company's Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021 (the "Filing Statement");

(2) to provide updates on the status of projects relative to statements regarding such projects in the Filing Statement, including expenditures made and how these relate to anticipated timing and costs to take each project to the next state of the plan;

(3) to provide a comparison of how the Company has used proceeds from prior financings, relative to statements in the Filing Statement;

(4) to expand disclosure regarding the Company's liquidity and capital resources;

(5) to expand disclosure regarding the regulatory framework in which the Company operates;

(6) to expand disclosure regarding the Company's year to date financial results; and

(7) to provide updates on the Company's trademark applications.

The amended information relates only to the management's discussion and analysis for the relevant periods, and no changes were made to the financial statements for the corresponding periods. The Amended MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol GBLYF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Such statements are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen.

Forward-looking information and statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: results of operations, operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation