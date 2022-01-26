PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $126.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared with $137.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.37%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $76.7 million or 0.5% (1.8% annualized) and deposits increased $1.320 billion or 4.5% (17.9% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.09% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.
"We believe that Texas and Oklahoma will have a higher growth rate and outperform other states over the next several years. Companies and individuals continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma because of lower tax rates and a business-friendly political environment, and we believe that will continue, which should benefit our bank. We expect that companies will need more infrastructure and buildings, people will need more housing and consumer staples, and both will need banks to finance the growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our bank continues to show strong deposit growth, with over $3.4 billion added in 2021, and a strong return on assets of 1.37% and return on average tangible equity of 16.26%. Our asset quality continues to be one of the best in the industry. We predict loans will grow given the vibrant economy and the bank's net interest margin should improve going forward with potential rate hikes forecasted by the Federal Reserve. I would like to thank all our customers, associates, and directors for helping us build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Net income was $126.8 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $137.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $10.3 million or 7.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income and loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 6.8%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $126.8 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $128.6 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were 1.37%, 7.91% and 16.26%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.79%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $244.8 million compared with $257.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $12.9 million or 5.0%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $244.8 million compared with $248.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with 3.49% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities, and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $36.5 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $790 thousand or 2.2%. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and a decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by the net gain on sale of assets compared to prior year's net loss on write-down of assets. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.1 million or 3.2% to $35.8 million compared with $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of assets and an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.
Noninterest expense was $119.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $120.2 million for the same period in 2020 and $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Net income was $519.3 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $528.9 million(6) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.6 million or 1.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.60 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $5.68 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 1.4%. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 1.44%, 8.21% and 17.18%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.83%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $993.3 million compared with $1.031 billion for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $37.4 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $52.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 3.14% compared with 3.64% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $52.1 million, and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $140.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $131.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 6.4%. This increase was primarily due to the net gain on sale of assets compared to prior year's net loss on write-down of assets and an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.
Noninterest expense was $473.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $497.2 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $23.6 million or 4.7%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million.
Balance Sheet Information
At December 31, 2021, Prosperity had $37.834 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.775 billion or 11.1% compared with $34.059 billion at December 31, 2020.
Loans at December 31, 2021 were $18.616 billion, a decrease of $1.631 billion or 8.1%, compared with $20.247 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in Warehouse Purchase Program, commercial real estate and PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $341.6 million or 1.8% from $18.958 billion at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had $169.9 million of PPP loans compared to $963.2 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020 and $365.8 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at December 31, 2021 were $16.671 billion compared to $16.441 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $229.2 million or 1.4%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $76.7 million or 0.5% (1.8% annualized) from $16.594 billion at September 30, 2021.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $491.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $27.9 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $294.1 million were production loans and $197.2 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $512.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $88.7 million) or 2.5% of total loans at December 31, 2020, of which $285.8 million were production loans and $226.9 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $419.0 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $243.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At December 31, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $386.4 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $920 thousand) or 2.1% of total loans, a decrease of $7.4 million or 1.9%, compared with $393.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $6.5 million) at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $201.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $29.3 million) or 1.1% of total loans, a decrease of $13.0 million or 6.1%, compared with $214.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $83.6 million) at December 31, 2020.
Deposits at December 31, 2021 were $30.772 billion, an increase of $3.411 billion or 12.5%, compared with $27.360 billion at December 31, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $1.320 billion or 4.5% (17.9% annualized) from $29.452 billion at September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021, compared with $59.6 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2020 and $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $316.3 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $346.0 million at December 31, 2020 and with $317.1 million at September 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021 compared with $316.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and with $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021 compared with 1.92%(1) at December 31, 2020 and 1.73%(1)
There was no provision for credit losses for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $1.7 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $31.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $21.6 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on April 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Under its 2021 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the year ended December 31, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of December 31, 2021, pandemic-related restrictions on all business and activities in the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.
Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of December 31, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 1,512 loans totaling $169.9 million.
Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of December 31, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $29.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0033886.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of December 31, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.834 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
_________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $31.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $39.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $76.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $91.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million and tax benefit for NOL of $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Bryan/College Station Area
Garland
Mount Vernon
Liberty
North University
Bryan
Grapevine
Palestine
Magnolia
Texas Tech Student Union
Bryan-29th Street
Grapevine Main
Rusk
Magnolia Parkway
Bryan-East
Kiest
Seven Points
Mont Belvieu
Midland
Bryan-North
Lake Highlands
Teague
Nederland
Wadley
Caldwell
McKinney
Tyler-Beckham
Needville
Wall Street
College Station
McKinney Eldorado
Tyler-South Broadway
Rosenberg
Crescent Point
McKinney Redbud
Tyler-University
Shadow Creek
Odessa
Hearne
North Carrolton
Winnsboro
Spring
Grandview
Huntsville
Oak Cliff
Tomball
Grant
Madisonville
Park Cities
Houston Area
Waller
Kermit Highway
Navasota
Plano
Houston
West Columbia
Parkway
New Waverly
Plano-West
Aldine
Wharton
Rock Prairie
Preston Forest
Alief
Winnie
Other West Texas Area
Southwest Parkway
Preston Parker
Bellaire
Wirt
Locations
Tower Point
Preston Royal
Beltway
Big Spring
Wellborn Road
Red Oak
Clear Lake
South Texas Area -
Brownfield
Richardson
Copperfield
Corpus Christi
Brownwood
Central Texas Area
Richardson-West
Cypress
Calallen
Cisco
Austin
Rosewood Court
Downtown
Carmel
Comanche
Allandale
The Colony
Eastex
Northwest
Early
Cedar Park
Tollroad
Fairfield
Saratoga
Floydada
Congress
Trinity Mills
First Colony
Timbergate
Gorman
Lakeway
Turtle Creek
Fry Road
Water Street
Levelland
Liberty Hill
West 15th Plano
Gessner
Littlefield
Northland
West Allen
Gladebrook
Victoria
Merkel
Oak Hill
Westmoreland
Grand Parkway
Victoria Main
Plainview
Research Blvd
Wylie
Heights
Victoria-Navarro
San Angelo
Westlake
Highway 6 West
Victoria-North
Slaton
Fort Worth
Little York
Victoria Salem
Snyder
Other Central Texas Area
Haltom City
Medical Center
Locations
Hulen
Memorial Drive
Other South Texas Area
Oklahoma
Bastrop
Keller
Northside
Locations
Central Oklahoma Area
Canyon Lake
Museum Place
Pasadena
Alice
Oklahoma City
Dime Box
Renaissance Square
Pecan Grove
Aransas Pass
23rd Street
Dripping Springs
Roanoke
Pin Oak
Beeville
Expressway
Elgin
Stockyards
River Oaks
Colony Creek
I-240
Flatonia
Sugar Land
Cuero
Memorial
Georgetown
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area
SW Medical Center
Edna
Gruene
Locations
Tanglewood
Goliad
Other Central Oklahoma Area
Kingsland
Arlington
The Plaza
Gonzales
Locations
La Grange
Azle
Uptown
Hallettsville
Edmond
Lexington
Ennis
Waugh Drive
Kingsville
Norman
New Braunfels
Gainesville
Westheimer
Mathis
Pleasanton
Glen Rose
West University
Padre Island
Tulsa Area
Round Rock
Granbury
Woodcreek
Palacios
Tulsa
San Antonio
Grand Prairie
Port Lavaca
Garnett
Schulenburg
Jacksboro
Katy
Portland
Harvard
Seguin
Mesquite
Cinco Ranch
Rockport
Memorial
Smithville
Muenster
Katy-Spring Green
Sinton
Sheridan
Thorndale
Runaway Bay
Taft
S. Harvard
Weimar
Sanger
The Woodlands
Yoakum
Utica Tower
Waxahachie
The Woodlands-College Park
Yorktown
Yale
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Weatherford
The Woodlands-I-45
Dallas
The Woodlands-Research Forest
West Texas Area
Other Tulsa Area Locations
14th Street Plano
East Texas Area
Abilene
Owasso
Abrams Centre
Athens
Other Houston Area
Antilley Road
Addison
Blooming Grove
Locations
Barrow Street
Allen
Canton
Angleton
Cypress Street
Balch Springs
Carthage
Bay City
Judge Ely
Camp Wisdom
Corsicana
Beaumont
Mockingbird
Carrollton
Crockett
Cleveland
Cedar Hill
Eustace
East Bernard
Lubbock
Coppell
Gilmer
El Campo
4th Street
East Plano
Grapeland
Dayton
66th Street
Euless
Gun Barrel City
Galveston
82nd Street
Frisco
Jacksonville
Groves
86th Street
Frisco Warren
Kerens
Hempstead
98th Street
Frisco-West
Longview
Hitchcock
Avenue Q
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
7,274
$
10,197
$
9,080
$
20,991
$
46,777
Loans held for investment
16,833,171
16,949,486
17,147,146
17,345,506
17,357,788
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,775,699
1,998,049
2,095,559
2,272,389
2,842,379
Total loans
18,616,144
18,957,732
19,251,785
19,638,886
20,246,944
Investment securities(A)
12,818,901
12,629,368
11,918,691
10,088,002
8,542,820
Federal funds sold
241
237
281
8,986
553
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(286,380)
(287,187)
(302,884)
(307,210)
(316,068)
Cash and due from banks
2,547,739
1,055,386
1,059,879
1,947,235
1,342,996
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
61,684
64,539
67,417
70,304
73,235
Other real estate owned
622
150
144
462
10,593
Fixed assets, net
319,799
322,799
324,502
326,970
323,572
Other assets
523,584
537,459
548,473
553,147
602,994
Total assets
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,750,034
$
10,326,489
$
10,099,149
$
9,820,445
$
9,151,233
Interest-bearing deposits
20,021,728
19,125,163
19,011,092
18,942,660
18,209,259
Total deposits
30,771,762
29,451,652
29,110,241
28,763,105
27,360,492
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
448,099
440,969
433,069
377,106
389,583
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
—
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
156,926
244,110
216,330
166,414
148,584
Total liabilities
31,406,734
30,166,678
29,789,587
29,336,572
27,928,606
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,427,236
6,345,441
6,310,337
6,221,846
6,130,669
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
(A)
Includes $2,290, $2,483, $1,394, $970 and $974 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(B)
Includes $1,809, $1,961, $1,101, $766 and $769 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
206,209
$
213,821
$
216,803
$
233,075
$
241,625
$
869,908
$
975,895
Securities(C)
46,857
46,217
43,708
38,677
36,721
175,459
166,812
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
563
302
340
351
301
1,556
1,203
Total interest income
253,629
260,340
260,851
272,103
278,647
1,046,923
1,143,910
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,685
11,578
15,288
17,362
19,757
52,913
102,502
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
33
—
3,550
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
184
195
164
159
224
702
1,627
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
—
—
—
—
999
—
5,498
Total interest expense
8,869
11,773
15,452
17,521
21,013
53,615
113,177
Net interest income
244,760
248,567
245,399
254,582
257,634
993,308
1,030,733
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
—
20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
244,760
248,567
245,399
254,582
257,634
993,308
1,010,733
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,401
7,962
6,560
6,687
8,051
29,610
30,295
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,894
8,837
8,918
8,031
8,193
34,680
31,245
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,237
6,115
6,062
5,978
6,046
24,392
23,860
Trust income
2,698
2,467
2,276
2,837
2,192
10,278
9,598
Mortgage income
685
1,396
2,914
3,307
3,989
8,302
10,777
Brokerage income
953
861
795
711
642
3,320
2,504
Bank owned life insurance income
1,317
1,325
1,294
1,292
1,252
5,228
5,754
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
1,165
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
1,097
(5,533)
Other noninterest income
5,407
5,427
6,981
5,244
6,857
23,059
23,034
Total noninterest income
35,757
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
139,966
131,534
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
76,496
78,412
75,611
80,037
77,809
310,556
309,268
Net occupancy and equipment
8,140
8,165
8,046
7,833
8,223
32,184
35,037
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
9,050
9,103
8,718
8,233
8,442
35,104
40,329
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,801
2,497
2,670
2,670
2,670
10,638
9,861
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,855
2,878
2,887
2,931
3,243
11,551
13,169
Depreciation
4,518
4,524
4,513
4,540
4,261
18,095
18,232
Communications
3,134
3,013
2,982
2,899
2,931
12,028
12,477
Other real estate expense
24
30
198
244
279
496
623
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate
2
4
(1,839)
(887)
(195)
(2,720)
(458)
Merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,018
Other noninterest expense
12,518
11,189
11,405
10,576
12,542
45,688
50,677
Total noninterest expense
119,538
119,815
115,191
119,076
120,205
473,620
497,233
Income before income taxes
160,979
163,397
165,764
169,514
173,976
659,654
645,034
Provision for income taxes
34,192
34,807
35,153
36,205
36,885
140,357
116,130
Net income available to common shareholders
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
528,904
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, $14,436, $12,844 and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $58,427 and $38,827 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
528,904
Basic earnings per share
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
5.60
$
5.68
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
5.60
$
5.68
Return on average assets (F)
1.37
%
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.54
%
1.63
%
1.44
%
1.62
%
(J)
Return on average common equity (F)
7.91
%
8.07
%
8.31
%
8.60
%
8.98
%
8.21
%
8.85
%
(J)
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)
16.26
%
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
17.18
%
19.83
%
(J)
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
2.97
%
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
3.49
%
3.14
%
3.64
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
42.79
%
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
41.83
%
42.58
%
(K)
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
16.99
%
17.38
%
17.48
%
17.50
%
18.00
%
16.99
%
18.00
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
13.74
%
15.10
%
13.74
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
13.74
%
15.10
%
13.74
%
Total risk-based capital
15.45
%
15.20
%
15.71
%
15.07
%
14.23
%
15.45
%
14.23
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.62
%
9.55
%
9.50
%
9.68
%
9.67
%
9.62
%
9.67
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.19
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
92,162
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,657
93,058
Diluted
92,162
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,657
93,058
Period end shares outstanding
92,170
92,160
92,935
92,929
92,571
92,170
92,571
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
1.99
$
1.87
Book value per common share
$
69.73
$
68.85
$
67.90
$
66.95
$
66.23
$
69.73
$
66.23
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
$
30.53
$
34.00
$
30.53
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
78.67
$
72.97
$
78.06
$
83.02
$
70.38
$
83.02
$
75.22
Low
$
68.53
$
64.40
$
69.83
$
66.45
$
50.43
$
64.40
$
42.02
Period end closing price
$
72.35
$
71.13
$
71.80
$
76.16
$
69.36
$
72.35
$
69.36
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
3,704
3,625
3,724
3,724
3,756
3,704
3,756
Number of banking centers
273
273
274
275
275
273
275
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$4,635
$3,761
$9,731
$13,313
$13,514
$31,440
$70,705
ASC 310-30
$731
$1,618
$2,462
$3,027
$2,545
$7,838
$20,636
Securities net amortization
$139
$136
$171
$111
$66
$557
$579
Time deposits amortization
$127
$201
$327
$507
$790
$1,162
$6,093
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4% and 21.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 18.0% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
8,794
$
71
3.20%
$
11,714
$
91
3.08%
$
42,856
$
348
3.23%
Loans held for investment
16,830,163
192,200
4.53%
17,102,998
199,019
4.62%
17,700,756
220,357
4.95%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,772,971
13,938
3.12%
1,836,252
14,711
3.18%
2,603,455
20,920
3.20%
Total Loans
18,611,928
206,209
4.40%
18,950,964
213,821
4.48%
20,347,067
241,625
4.72%
Investment securities
12,751,857
46,857
1.46%
(M)
12,184,964
46,217
1.50%
(M)
8,001,679
36,721
1.83%
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,393,859
563
0.16%
734,787
302
0.16%
1,094,487
301
0.11%
Total interest-earning assets
32,757,644
253,629
3.07%
31,870,715
260,340
3.24%
29,443,233
278,647
3.76%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(287,191)
(301,011)
(322,138)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,476,582
4,728,965
4,569,811
Total assets
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
33,690,906
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,196,283
$
2,187
0.14%
$
6,089,678
$
3,614
0.24%
$
5,545,298
$
5,301
0.38%
Savings and money market deposits
10,286,650
3,817
0.15%
9,944,664
4,522
0.18%
9,170,179
6,985
0.30%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,766,123
2,681
0.38%
2,897,123
3,442
0.47%
3,047,475
7,471
0.98%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,435
33
5.39%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
432,981
184
0.17%
448,338
195
0.17%
376,779
224
0.24%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
—
—
81,570
999
4.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,682,037
8,869
0.18%
(N)
19,379,803
11,773
0.24%
(N)
18,223,736
21,013
0.46%
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,587,441
10,286,062
9,103,742
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
234,746
229,502
224,907
Total liabilities
30,534,171
29,925,314
27,582,332
Shareholders' equity
6,412,864
6,373,355
6,108,574
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
33,690,906
Net interest income and margin
$
244,760
2.96%
$
248,567
3.09%
$
257,634
3.48%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
457
551
664
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
245,217
2.97%
$
249,118
3.10%
$
258,298
3.49%
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.16%, and 0.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(O)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
16,807
$
510
3.03%
$
55,883
$
1,923
3.44%
Loans held for investment
17,128,069
806,012
4.71%
17,842,438
910,532
5.10%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,988,724
63,386
3.19%
1,964,206
63,440
3.23%
Total loans
19,133,600
869,908
4.55%
19,862,527
975,895
4.91%
Investment securities
11,328,903
175,459
1.55%
(P)
8,022,205
166,812
2.08%
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,212,698
1,556
0.13%
529,075
1,203
0.23%
Total interest-earning assets
31,675,201
1,046,923
3.31%
28,413,807
1,143,910
4.03%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(302,381)
(324,308)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,602,458
4,555,851
Total assets
$
35,975,278
$
32,645,350
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,169,864
$
17,215
0.28%
$
5,177,736
$
22,046
0.43%
Savings and money market deposits
9,883,549
19,582
0.20%
8,654,874
37,685
0.44%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,917,976
16,116
0.55%
3,194,274
42,771
1.34%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
329,276
3,550
1.08%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
410,747
702
0.17%
371,872
1,627
0.44%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
114,499
5,498
4.80%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,382,136
53,615
0.28%
(Q)
17,842,531
113,177
0.63%
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,036,519
8,558,385
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
25,735
Other liabilities
204,522
244,047
Total liabilities
29,653,124
26,670,698
Shareholders' equity
6,322,154
5,974,652
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
35,975,278
$
32,645,350
Net interest income and margin
$
993,308
3.14%
$
1,030,733
3.63%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
2,229
2,735
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
995,537
3.14%
$
1,033,468
3.64%
(O)
Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $58,427 and $38,827 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.18% and 0.43% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
3.20
%
3.08
%
3.19
%
2.90
%
3.23
%
Loans held for investment
4.53
%
4.62
%
4.65
%
5.02
%
4.95
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
3.12
%
3.18
%
3.21
%
3.23
%
3.20
%
Total loans
4.40
%
4.48
%
4.50
%
4.80
%
4.72
%
Investment securities (S)
1.46
%
1.50
%
1.57
%
1.71
%
1.83
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.07
%
3.24
%
3.30
%
3.64
%
3.76
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.14
%
0.24
%
0.35
%
0.39
%
0.38
%
Savings and money market deposits
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.30
%
Certificates and other time deposits
0.38
%
0.47
%
0.58
%
0.76
%
0.98
%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
5.39
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.24
%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
4.87
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.18
%
0.24
%
0.32
%
0.38
%
0.46
%
Net Interest Margin
2.96
%
3.09
%
3.10
%
3.40
%
3.48
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.97
%
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
3.49
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, $14,436, $12,844 and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
8,794
$
11,714
$
13,716
$
33,327
$
42,856
Loans held for investment
16,830,163
17,102,998
17,305,259
17,279,066
17,700,756
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,772,971
1,836,252
1,984,305
2,369,601
2,603,455
Total Loans
18,611,928
18,950,964
19,303,280
19,681,994
20,347,067
Investment securities
12,751,857
12,184,964
11,180,948
9,148,841
8,001,679
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,393,859
734,787
1,221,993
1,506,645
1,094,487
Total interest-earning assets
32,757,644
31,870,715
31,706,221
30,337,480
29,443,233
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(287,191)
(301,011)
(306,059)
(315,590)
(322,138)
Cash and due from banks
329,406
570,765
521,737
308,787
289,579
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,233,231
3,231,850
Core deposit intangibles, net
63,091
65,955
68,830
71,763
74,919
Other real estate
321
279
3,001
6,385
14,573
Fixed assets, net
321,524
323,584
326,570
326,004
325,485
Other assets
530,603
536,745
544,085
576,300
633,405
Total assets
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,587,441
$
10,286,062
$
10,062,085
$
9,206,791
$
9,103,742
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,196,283
6,089,678
6,281,068
6,112,469
5,545,298
Savings and money market deposits
10,286,650
9,944,664
9,872,624
9,420,064
9,170,179
Certificates and other time deposits
2,766,123
2,897,123
2,980,186
3,031,621
3,047,475
Total deposits
29,836,497
29,217,527
29,195,963
27,770,945
26,866,694
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
2,435
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
432,981
448,338
383,975
376,662
376,779
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
81,570
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
234,746
229,502
198,748
169,138
224,907
Shareholders' equity
6,412,864
6,373,355
6,287,389
6,197,668
6,108,574
Total liabilities and equity
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,050,631
11.0
%
$
1,841,899
9.7
%
$
2,021,951
10.5
%
$
2,104,116
10.7
%
$
2,210,003
10.9
%
Warehouse purchase program
1,775,699
9.5
%
1,998,049
10.6
%
2,095,559
10.9
%
2,272,389
11.6
%
2,842,379
14.0
%
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,299,715
12.4
%
2,269,417
12.0
%
2,147,474
11.2
%
2,031,355
10.4
%
1,956,960
9.7
%
1-4 family residential
4,860,419
26.1
%
4,709,468
24.8
%
4,531,589
23.5
%
4,310,437
21.9
%
4,253,331
21.0
%
Home equity
808,289
4.4
%
746,426
3.9
%
637,431
3.3
%
554,278
2.8
%
504,207
2.5
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,251,368
28.2
%
5,550,841
29.3
%
5,681,184
29.5
%
5,858,475
29.8
%
6,078,764
30.0
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
620,338
3.3
%
631,497
3.3
%
590,135
3.1
%
571,783
2.9
%
581,352
2.9
%
Consumer and other
288,496
1.6
%
274,980
1.5
%
264,652
1.4
%
293,023
1.5
%
344,028
1.7
%
Energy
491,305
2.6
%
569,314
3.0
%
501,821
2.6
%
503,947
2.6
%
512,735
2.5
%
Paycheck Protection Program
169,884
0.9
%
365,841
1.9
%
779,989
4.0
%
1,139,083
5.8
%
963,185
4.8
%
Total loans
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
$
20,246,944
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
10,750,034
34.9
%
$
10,326,489
35.0
%
$
10,099,149
34.7
%
$
9,820,445
34.1
%
$
9,151,233
33.4
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,741,092
21.9
%
6,088,923
20.7
%
6,185,115
21.2
%
6,158,641
21.4
%
5,899,051
21.6
%
Money market
7,178,904
23.3
%
6,864,664
23.3
%
6,706,252
23.0
%
6,714,889
23.4
%
6,381,014
23.3
%
Savings
3,401,727
11.1
%
3,293,850
11.2
%
3,160,606
10.9
%
3,083,447
10.7
%
2,863,086
10.5
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,700,005
8.8
%
2,877,726
9.8
%
2,959,119
10.2
%
2,985,683
10.4
%
3,066,108
11.2
%
Total deposits
$
30,771,762
$
29,451,652
$
29,110,241
$
28,763,105
$
27,360,492
Loan to Deposit Ratio
60.5
%
64.4
%
66.1
%
68.3
%
74.0
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Single family residential construction
$
728,393
31.7
%
$
659,248
29.0
%
$
624,954
29.1
%
$
590,223
29.1
%
$
579,761
29.6
%
Land development
99,099
4.3
%
92,623
4.1
%
97,709
4.6
%
97,267
4.8
%
103,307
5.3
%
Raw land
322,673
14.0
%
315,803
13.9
%
245,484
11.4
%
243,394
12.0
%
247,628
12.7
%
Residential lots
206,978
9.0
%
195,201
8.6
%
165,645
7.7
%
176,884
8.6
%
158,441
8.1
%
Commercial lots
184,901
8.0
%
169,189
7.5
%
153,714
7.2
%
137,512
6.8
%
114,427
5.8
%
Commercial construction and other
757,687
33.0
%
837,436
36.9
%
860,069
40.0
%
786,192
38.7
%
753,587
38.5
%
Net unaccreted discount
(16)
(83)
(101)
(117)
(191)
Total construction loans
$
2,299,715
$
2,269,417
$
2,147,474
$
2,031,355
$
1,956,960
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2021
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
338,333
$
295,795
$
43,084
$
17,404
$
28,424
$
285,351
$
1,008,391
Commercial and industrial buildings
156,430
75,850
17,850
22,957
17,848
158,717
449,652
Office buildings
110,424
423,035
23,515
70,651
4,761
77,452
709,838
Medical buildings
96,724
21,552
2,594
22,871
43,311
65,361
252,413
Apartment buildings
120,376
199,421
12,842
15,669
34,737
139,622
522,667
Hotel
86,187
68,438
41,308
28,958
—
140,210
365,101
Other
74,949
68,338
28,468
7,932
3,735
72,608
256,030
Total
$
983,423
$
1,152,429
$
169,661
$
186,442
$
132,816
$
939,321
$
3,564,092
(U)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
345,599
$
12,774
$
8,143
$
320,052
$
5,569
$
4,838
$
665,651
$
18,343
$
12,981
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (V)
12,286,159
2,585,926
2,094,039
689,573
89,833
83,909
12,975,732
(W)
2,675,759
2,177,948
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
11,940,560
$
2,573,152
$
2,085,896
$
369,521
$
84,264
$
79,071
$
12,310,081
$
2,657,416
$
2,164,967
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.251 billion as of December 31, 2021.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(W)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
26,269
$
35,035
$
32,880
$
43,025
$
47,185
$
26,269
$
47,185
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
887
1,038
330
313
1,699
887
1,699
Total nonperforming loans
27,156
36,073
33,210
43,338
48,884
27,156
48,884
Repossessed assets
310
326
310
362
93
310
93
Other real estate
622
150
144
462
10,593
622
10,593
Total nonperforming assets
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
$
59,570
$
28,088
$
59,570
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
6,150
$
8,199
$
8,613
$
11,290
$
16,176
$
6,150
$
16,176
Construction, land development and other land loans
1,841
803
1,423
1,692
1,566
1,841
1,566
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
11,990
11,117
11,681
11,920
25,830
11,990
25,830
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
7,276
15,691
11,266
16,896
12,315
7,276
12,315
Agriculture (includes farmland)
816
643
661
803
2,075
816
2,075
Consumer and other
15
96
20
1,561
1,608
15
1,608
Total
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
$
59,570
$
28,088
$
59,570
Number of loans/properties
157
155
152
167
208
157
208
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
$
316,068
$
286,380
$
316,068
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
177
$
3,763
$
3,529
$
1,584
$
4,085
$
9,053
$
24,607
Construction, land development and other land loans
(162)
(4)
(105)
(5)
(110)
(276)
350
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
(72)
66
(6)
47
1,982
35
2,290
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(10)
11,180
517
6,589
626
18,276
1,221
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(102)
(63)
(9)
33
(4)
(141)
(25)
Consumer and other
976
755
400
610
988
2,741
3,496
Total
$
807
$
15,697
$
4,326
$
8,858
$
7,567
$
29,688
$
31,939
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.09
%
0.21
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.15
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.29
%
0.15
%
0.29
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
0.33
%
0.09
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.54
%
1.51
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
1.56
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program loans and
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
1.92
%
1.72
%
1.92
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted
earnings per share, excluding merger related
expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:
Net income
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
528,904
Add: merger related expenses net of tax(X)
—
—
—
—
—
—
6,334
Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(20,145)
Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
515,093
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
92,162
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,657
93,058
Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.07
NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.22)
Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related
expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
5.60
$
5.54
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on
Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
515,093
Average total assets
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
$
35,975,278
$
32,645,350
Return on average assets excluding merger related
1.37
%
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.54
%
1.63
%
1.44
%
1.58
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
return on average common equity excluding
Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
515,903
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,412,864
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,322,154
$
5,974,652
Return on average common equity excluding merger
7.91
%
8.07
%
8.31
%
8.60
%
8.98
%
8.21
%
8.62
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
Net income
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
528,904
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,412,864
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,322,154
$
5,974,652
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,294,728)
(3,297,592)
(3,300,467)
(3,304,994)
(3,306,769)
(3,299,412)
(3,307,639)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,118,136
$
3,075,763
$
2,986,922
$
2,892,674
$
2,801,805
$
3,022,742
$
2,667,013
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
16.26
%
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
17.18
%
19.83
%
(X)
Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
(Y)
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and
NOL tax benefit:
Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
519,297
$
515,093
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,412,864
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,322,154
$
5,974,652
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,294,728)
(3,297,592)
(3,300,467)
(3,304,994)
(3,306,769)
(3,299,412)
(3,307,639)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,118,136
$
3,075,763
$
2,986,922
$
2,892,674
$
2,801,805
$
3,022,742
$
2,667,013
Return on average tangible common equity excluding
16.26
%
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
17.18
%
19.31
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book
value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,427,236
$
6,345,441
$
6,310,337
$
6,221,846
$
6,130,669
$
6,427,236
$
6,130,669
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,293,320)
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
(3,304,871)
(3,293,320)
(3,304,871)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
$
2,825,798
$
3,133,916
$
2,825,798
Period end shares outstanding
92,170
92,160
92,935
92,929
92,571
92,170
92,571
Tangible book value per share
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
$
30.53
$
34.00
30.53
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end
tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
$
2,825,798
$
3,133,916
$
2,825,798
Total assets
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
$
37,833,970
$
34,059,275
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,293,320)
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
(3,304,871)
(3,293,320)
(3,304,871)
Tangible assets
$
34,540,650
$
33,215,944
$
32,800,871
$
32,256,478
$
30,754,404
$
34,540,650
$
30,754,404
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.19
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses on loans to total
excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and
Paycheck Protection Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
$
316,068
$
286,380
$
316,068
Total loans
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
$
20,246,944
$
18,616,144
$
20,246,944
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,775,699)
(1,998,049)
(2,095,559)
(2,272,389)
(2,842,379)
(1,775,699)
(2,842,379)
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
(169,884)
(365,841)
(779,989)
(1,139,083)
(963,185)
(169,884)
(963,185)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and
$
16,670,561
$
16,593,842
$
16,376,237
$
16,227,414
$
16,441,380
$
16,670,561
$
16,441,380
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
1.92
%
1.72
%
1.92
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense
$
119,538
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
473,620
$
497,233
Net interest income
$
244,760
$
248,567
$
245,399
$
254,582
$
257,634
$
993,308
$
1,030,733
Noninterest income
35,757
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
139,966
131,534
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
1,165
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
1,097
(5,533)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the
sale or write down of assets and securities
34,592
34,390
35,800
34,087
37,222
138,869
137,067
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
$
279,352
$
282,957
$
281,199
$
288,669
$
294,856
$
1,132,177
$
1,167,800
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the
42.79
%
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
41.83
%
42.58
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio
excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets,
taxes and merger related expenses:
Noninterest expense
$
119,538
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
473,620
$
497,233
Less: merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,018
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
$
119,538
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
473,620
$
489,215
Net interest income
$
244,760
$
248,567
$
245,399
$
254,582
$
257,634
$
993,308
$
1,030,733
Noninterest income
35,757
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
139,966
131,534
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
1,165
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
1,097
(5,533)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the
sale or write down of assets and taxes
34,592
34,390
35,800
34,087
37,222
138,869
137,067
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
$
279,352
$
282,957
$
281,199
$
288,669
$
294,856
$
1,132,177
$
1,167,800
Efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the
sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses
42.79
%
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
41.83
%
41.89
%
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.