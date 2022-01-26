Vanderbilt University Medical Center Extends Partnership with Infor

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), one of the largest academic medical centers in the Southeast, has extended its nearly 15-year partnership with Infor. VUMC plans to migrate its current on-premises Infor solution for clinical staffing and scheduling to the latest cloud-hosted offering by Infor.

"Moving to the cloud represents yet another welcome technological advancement for our organization—particularly so amidst a pandemic when scheduling for clinical staff is so critical to how we take care of our patients," said Chandler Miniat, director of Nursing Support Services for VUMC, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Infor applications are purpose built for healthcare and provide organizations with comprehensive solutions to help streamline time & attendance data collection, reduce staffing complexity, control labor costs, increase visibility into key performance indicators, and provide enhanced mobility to aid patient care. Valuable data collection and analysis identify process improvements, helping teams to make informed decisions in real time. In addition, users can create and edit sophisticated schedules by assigning nurses to meet required demand, handle rotation schedules with ease, and increase nurse satisfaction with self-scheduling, while data collection and record keeping occur automatically in the background.

"Overall employee experience directly correlates with patient satisfaction and outcomes, and appropriate staffing meets not only the needs of the individual patient, but matched with the available staffing pool, it can play a critical role in nurse satisfaction," said Steve Fanning, senior vice president, Infor. "Our applications for workforce management help organizations manage their teams and labor, save money, create operational efficiencies, and equitably distribute workload based on patient acuity."

