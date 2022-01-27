Dover Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue


$      1,989


$      1,780


12    %


$      7,907


$      6,684


18    %

Net earnings 1


363


182


99    %


1,124


683


64    %

Diluted EPS 


2.49


1.25


99    %


7.74


4.70


65    %














Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change






11    %






15    %

Adjusted net earnings 2


259


225


15    %


1,109


824


35    %

Adjusted diluted EPS


1.78


1.55


15    %


7.63


5.67


35    %


1 Q4 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. 


2 Q4 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $27.0 million and $26.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $107.2 million and $104.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 12% (+11% organic) compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $363 million increased 99%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.49 was up 99%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $259 million increased 15% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.78 was also up 15% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $7.9 billion, an increase of 18% (+15% organic) compared to the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $1,124 million increased 64%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.74 was up 65% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,109 million increased 35%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.63 was also up 35% versus the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "At the conclusion of our fiscal year end commentary, I typically thank our employees for their efforts in delivering our results, and our customers for their loyalty and trust. Recognizing that the operating environment of the past year was remarkably challenging, and in many ways continues to be such, I would like to be upfront and emphasize such recognition. We are humbled by the extraordinary efforts of our Dover team members in overcoming adversities during this past year which has enabled us to deliver strong operating results. We are grateful to our customers who trusted us with their businesses while adapting their supply chains and business models to a demanding operating environment. The resilience and creativity of our teams and the durability of our customer relationships were the key elements of our success this year, and we are committed to build upon those pillars into 2022 and mobilize to deliver another year of strong performance. Again, we thank you.

"We delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and the full year posting organic revenue growth of 11% and 15%, respectively. Solid top line growth, improving mix of products and services, and our operational excellence and enterprise capabilities allowed us to deliver a robust increase in profitability and earnings per share. The operating environment became increasingly challenging as 2021 progressed. While we are proud of our efforts to combat these challenges, they did impact portions of our portfolio that operate with particularly complex supply chains and produce labor- and material-intensive products. We have taken actions to address these challenges, and we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a sequentially improving rate through 2022, which is reflected in our guidance.

"Our strong operational execution in 2021 was complemented by stepped-up disciplined capital allocation, as we continued to enhance our portfolio by deploying our highest amount of capital since 2016 toward numerous strategically and financially attractive capacity investments for organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. These investments are part of our deliberate strategy to expand into markets with secular growth opportunities. Recognizing recent changes to our portfolio, we renamed our Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.

"We begin 2022 with a constructive outlook and are well-equipped to navigate this persistently demanding operational environment. We see sustained strong demand conditions across much of our portfolio which is reflected in our order backlogs and which allows us to better plan our capacity, production and inventory, a major benefit in today's constrained operating environment. While we expect the operational challenges in supply chain and labor availability to continue into early 2022, we will remain focused on delivering products and services to our customers against a robust backlog and actively managing margin headwinds.

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2022.  Our strategy remains unchanged: drive superior value-creation through growth in excess of GDP, continued profitability improvement, strong cash flow and smart capital deployment. The Dover team is prepared to continue delivering against our ambitious objectives to maximize value and benefits to our shareholders, customers, and employees."

FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.45 to $7.65 (adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.65), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (7% to 9% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures in included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results as well as 2022 guidance at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021


DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue

$      1,989,235


$      1,780,390


$     7,907,081


$     6,683,760

Cost of goods and services

1,267,748


1,128,941


4,937,295


4,209,741

Gross profit

721,487


651,449


2,969,786


2,474,019

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

438,685


405,520


1,688,278


1,541,032

Operating earnings

282,802


245,929


1,281,508


932,987

Interest expense

26,402


28,234


106,319


111,937

Interest income

(1,353)


(700)


(4,441)


(3,571)

Gain on dispositions

(206,338)



(206,338)


(5,213)

Other income, net

3,378


(2,013)


(14,858)


(11,900)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

460,713


220,408


1,400,826


841,734

Provision for income taxes

97,928


38,302


277,008


158,283

Net earnings

$         362,785


$         182,106


$     1,123,818


$        683,451









Net earnings per share:








Basic

$               2.52


$               1.27


$              7.81


$              4.74

Diluted

$               2.49


$               1.25


$              7.74


$              4.70

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

144,005


143,954


143,923


144,050

Diluted

145,460


145,355


145,273


145,393









Dividends paid per common share

$               0.50


$               0.50


$              1.99


$              1.97









* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.








DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

REVENUE












Engineered Products

$  428,127

$  442,091

$  447,798

$  462,811

$  1,780,827


$  408,160

$  342,380

$  386,562

$  394,175

$  1,531,277

Clean Energy & Fueling

389,678

437,042

410,561

410,872

1,648,153


359,982

326,495

380,511

409,294

1,476,282

Imaging & Identification

284,328

294,076

292,535

292,428

1,163,367


256,765

227,977

265,690

287,746

1,038,178

Pumps & Process Solutions

394,377

428,701

438,240

447,316

1,708,634


319,536

309,095

347,875

347,497

1,324,003

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

372,077

430,506

429,425

376,167

1,608,175


311,913

293,527

368,395

342,255

1,316,090

Intra-segment eliminations

(686)

(740)

(290)

(359)

(2,075)


(417)

(299)

(777)

(577)

(2,070)

Total consolidated revenue

$  1,867,901

$  2,031,676

$  2,018,269

$  1,989,235

$  7,907,081


$  1,655,939

$  1,499,175

$  1,748,256

$  1,780,390

$  6,683,760













NET EARNINGS












Segment Earnings:












Engineered Products 1

$    68,779

$    62,720

$    71,717

$    82,295

$  285,511


$    69,094

$    47,702

$    64,890

$    56,481

$   238,167

Clean Energy & Fueling

66,480

78,755

65,593

60,560

271,388


53,498

47,214

66,601

69,661

236,974

Imaging & Identification

56,992

60,747

63,419

55,989

237,147


51,482

38,046

51,928

52,017

193,473

Pumps & Process Solutions

123,645

138,632

142,414

142,172

546,863


66,079

67,702

89,786

81,709

305,276

Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2

38,117

48,971

42,841

192,693

322,622


23,529

11,459

40,159

27,725

102,872

Total segment earnings (EBIT)

354,013

389,825

385,984

533,709

1,663,531


263,682

212,123

313,364

287,593

1,076,762

Corporate expense / other

38,620

40,762

33,498

47,947

160,827


24,097

27,311

35,603

39,651

126,662

Interest expense

26,823

26,661

26,433

26,402

106,319


27,268

28,711

27,724

28,234

111,937

Interest income

(680)

(942)

(1,466)

(1,353)

(4,441)


(1,183)

(728)

(960)

(700)

(3,571)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

289,250

323,344

327,519

460,713

1,400,826


213,500

156,829

250,997

220,408

841,734

Provision for income taxes

56,481

58,836

63,763

97,928

277,008


37,221

32,063

50,697

38,302

158,283

Net earnings

$  232,769

$  264,508

$  263,756

$  362,785

$  1,123,818


$  176,279

$  124,766

$  200,300

$  182,106

$   683,451













SEGMENT MARGIN










Engineered Products 1

16.1%

14.2%

16.0%

17.8%

16.0%


16.9%

13.9%

16.8%

14.3%

15.6%

Clean Energy & Fueling

17.1%

18.0%

16.0%

14.7%

16.5%


14.9%

14.5%

17.5%

17.0%

16.1%

Imaging & Identification

20.0%

20.7%

21.7%

19.1%

20.4%


20.1%

16.7%

19.5%

18.1%

18.6%

Pumps & Process Solutions

31.4%

32.3%

32.5%

31.8%

32.0%


20.7%

21.9%

25.8%

23.5%

23.1%

Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2

10.2%

11.4%

10.0%

51.2%

20.1%


7.5%

3.9%

10.9%

8.1%

7.8%

Total segment operating margin

19.0%

19.2%

19.1%

26.8%

21.0%


15.9%

14.1%

17.9%

16.2%

16.1%













DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$    14,047

$    11,981

$    11,123

$    11,493

$    48,644


$    10,122

$      9,722

$    10,717

$    12,042

$     42,603

Clean Energy & Fueling

19,269

19,475

19,920

19,346

78,010


18,339

17,968

18,014

18,482

72,803

Imaging & Identification

9,593

9,294

9,821

9,802

38,510


8,769

9,224

9,809

10,576

38,378

Pumps & Process Solutions

16,926

16,866

17,843

17,440

69,075


18,336

17,572

17,206

19,077

72,191

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

12,096

12,077

12,392

12,069

48,634


11,548

11,421

12,081

11,491

46,541

Corporate

1,875

1,826

1,812

1,737

7,250


1,638

1,696

1,662

1,539

6,535

Total depreciation and amortization expense

$    73,806

$    71,519

$    72,911

$    71,887

$  290,123


$    68,752

$    67,603

$    69,489

$    73,207

$   279,051













1 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain related to the disposition of our Race Winning Brands ("RWB") equity method investment. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment, and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 gain, respectively, on disposition of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Earnings Per Share













2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Net earnings per share:












Basic

$       1.62

$       1.84

$       1.83

$      2.52

$           7.81


$        1.22

$        0.87

$        1.39

$        1.27

$        4.74

Diluted

$       1.61

$       1.82

$       1.81

$      2.49

$           7.74


$        1.21

$        0.86

$        1.38

$        1.25

$        4.70













Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$ 232,769

$ 264,508

$  263,756

$  362,785

$ 1,123,818


$ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451













Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic

143,765

143,941

143,976

144,005

143,923


144,259

143,955

144,032

143,954

144,050

Diluted

144,938

145,118

145,440

145,460

145,273


145,782

144,995

145,289

145,355

145,393













* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.



DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)(in thousands)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                        385,504


$                        513,075

Receivables, net of allowances

1,347,514


1,137,223

Inventories, net

1,191,095


835,804

Prepaid and other current assets

137,596


133,085

Property, plant and equipment, net

957,310


897,326

Goodwill

4,558,822


4,072,542

Intangible assets, net

1,359,522


1,083,772

Other assets and deferred charges

466,264


479,247

Total assets

$                  10,403,627


$                    9,152,074





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:




Notes payable

$                        105,702


$                                  —

Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,144,639


1,738,798

Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities

945,044


918,674

Long-term debt

3,018,714


3,108,829

Stockholders' equity

4,189,528


3,385,773

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                  10,403,627


$                    9,152,074

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,


2021


2020

Operating activities:




Net earnings

$                1,123,818


$                    683,451

Depreciation and amortization

290,123


279,051

Stock-based compensation

31,111


25,026

Contributions to employee benefit plans

(14,383)


(19,801)

Gain on dispositions

(206,338)


(5,213)

Net change in assets and liabilities

(108,466)


142,296

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,115,865


1,104,810





Investing activities:




Additions to property, plant and equipment

(171,465)


(165,692)

Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired)

(1,112,075)


(335,786)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

7,070


7,207

Proceeds from dispositions

274,982


15,400

Other

8,735


(2,508)

Net cash used in investing activities

(992,753)


(481,379)





Financing activities:




Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net

105,000


(84,700)

Dividends to stockholders

(286,896)


(284,312)

Purchase of common stock

(21,637)


(106,279)

Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise

(41,924)


(28,476)

Other

(4,423)


(2,523)

Net cash used in financing activities

(249,880)


(506,290)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(803)


(1,319)





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(127,571)


115,822

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

513,075


397,253

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                    385,504


$                    513,075

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Adjusted net earnings:












Net earnings

$ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 263,756

$ 362,785

$  1,123,818


$ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 182,106

$ 683,451

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

35,516

35,162

35,587

35,715

141,980


34,062

34,101

35,325

35,027

138,515

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(8,720)

(8,571)

(8,700)

(8,763)

(34,754)


(8,411)

(8,451)

(8,810)

(8,695)

(34,367)

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

4,162

10,779

(3,201)

26,696

38,436


7,859

16,840

5,848

20,925

51,472

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(1,031)

(2,597)

902

(4,610)

(7,336)


(1,605)

(3,452)

(1,343)

(4,402)

(10,802)

(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4

(206,338)

(206,338)


(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)

(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2

53,218

53,218


1,592

(190)

(135)

1,267

Adjusted net earnings

$ 262,696

$ 299,281

$ 288,344

$ 258,703

$  1,109,024


$ 203,225

$ 164,395

$ 231,742

$ 224,961

$ 824,323













Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:










Diluted net earnings per share

$       1.61

$       1.82

$       1.81

$       2.49

$         7.74


$        1.21

$        0.86

$        1.38

$        1.25

$        4.70

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.25

0.98


0.23

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.95

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)


(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

0.03

0.07

(0.02)

0.18

0.26


0.05

0.12

0.04

0.14

0.35

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(0.01)

(0.02)

0.01

(0.03)

(0.05)


(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.07)

(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4

(1.42)

(1.42)


(0.04)

(0.03)

(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2

0.37

0.37


0.01

0.01

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$       1.81

$       2.06

$       1.98

$       1.78

$         7.63


$        1.39

$        1.13

$        1.60

$        1.55

$        5.67













1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.

4 Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment. Q1, Q2, Q3 and FY2020 represent a (gain) loss on the sale of AMS Chino, including working capital adjustments, in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.













* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









Engineered Products:












Segment earnings (EBIT)

$ 68,779

$ 62,720

$ 71,717

$ 82,295

$  285,511


$ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 64,890

$ 56,481

$  238,167

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1

4,019

4,654

(8,332)

464

805


361

4,169

2,375

4,625

11,530

(Gain) loss on disposition 2

(24,723)

(24,723)


Adjusted EBIT - Segment

72,798

67,374

63,385

58,036

261,593


69,455

51,871

67,265

61,106

249,697

Adjusted EBIT %

17.0 %

15.2 %

14.2 %

12.5 %

14.7 %


17.0 %

15.2 %

17.4 %

15.5 %

16.3 %

Adjusted D&A 3

10,594

9,695

11,123

11,493

42,905


10,122

9,722

10,651

10,193

40,688

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$ 83,392

$ 77,069

$ 74,508

$ 69,529

$  304,498


$ 79,577

$ 61,593

$ 77,916

$ 71,299

$  290,385

Adjusted EBITDA %

19.5 %

17.4 %

16.6 %

15.0 %

17.1 %


19.5 %

18.0 %

20.2 %

18.1 %

19.0 %

Clean Energy & Fueling:












Segment earnings (EBIT)

$ 66,480

$ 78,755

$ 65,593

$ 60,560

$  271,388


$ 53,498

$ 47,214

$ 66,601

$ 69,661

$  236,974

Rightsizing and other costs

58

1,657

1,584

548

3,847


1,493

868

1,615

2,727

6,703

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

66,538

80,412

67,177

61,108

275,235


54,991

48,082

68,216

72,388

243,677

Adjusted EBIT %

17.1 %

18.4 %

16.4 %

14.9 %

16.7 %


15.3 %

14.7 %

17.9 %

17.7 %

16.5 %

Adjusted D&A 3

19,180

19,475

19,335

19,346

77,336


18,339

17,783

18,014

18,225

72,361

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$ 85,718

$ 99,887

$ 86,512

$ 80,454

$  352,571


$ 73,330

$ 65,865

$ 86,230

$ 90,613

$  316,038

Adjusted EBITDA %

22.0 %

22.9 %

21.1 %

19.6 %

21.4 %


20.4 %

20.2 %

22.7 %

22.1 %

21.4 %

Imaging & Identification:












Segment earnings (EBIT)

$ 56,992

$ 60,747

$ 63,419

$ 55,989

$  237,147


$ 51,482

$ 38,046

$ 51,928

$ 52,017

$  193,473

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits)

682

178

1,291

4,326

6,477


264

(527)

99

6,191

6,027

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

57,674

60,925

64,710

60,315

243,624


51,746

37,519

52,027

58,208

199,500

Adjusted EBIT %

20.3 %

20.7 %

22.1 %

20.6 %

20.9 %


20.2 %

16.5 %

19.6 %

20.2 %

19.2 %

Adjusted D&A 3

9,218

9,184

9,821

9,274

37,497


8,769

9,224

9,809

10,201

38,003

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$ 66,892

$ 70,109

$ 74,531

$ 69,589

$  281,121


$ 60,515

$ 46,743

$ 61,836

$ 68,409

$  237,503

Adjusted EBITDA %

23.5 %

23.8 %

25.5 %

23.8 %

24.2 %


23.6 %

20.5 %

23.3 %

23.8 %

22.9 %

Pumps & Process Solutions:












Segment earnings (EBIT)

$  123,645

$  138,632

$  142,414

$                142,172

$  546,863


$ 66,079

$ 67,702

$ 89,786

$ 81,709

$  305,276

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs

(2,006)

899

487

184

(436)


3,846

4,691

1,771

3,128

13,436

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

121,639

139,531

142,901

142,356

546,427


69,925

72,393

91,557

84,837

318,712

Adjusted EBIT %

30.8 %

32.5 %

32.6 %

31.8 %

32.0 %


21.9 %

23.4 %

26.3 %

24.4 %

24.1 %

Adjusted D&A 3

16,926

16,866

17,206

17,440

68,438


16,230

16,816

17,206

17,565

67,817

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$  138,565

$  156,397

$  160,107

$                159,796

$  614,865


$ 86,155

$ 89,209

$  108,763

$  102,402

$  386,529

Adjusted EBITDA %

35.1 %

36.5 %

36.5 %

35.7 %

36.0 %


27.0 %

28.9 %

31.3 %

29.5 %

29.2 %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies:











Segment earnings (EBIT)

$ 38,117

$ 48,971

$ 42,841

$                192,693

$  322,622


$ 23,529

$ 11,459

$ 40,159

$ 27,725

$  102,872

Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs 4

(38)

2,539

1,520

19,193

23,214


704

6,016

(971)

726

6,475

(Gain) loss on dispositions 5

(181,615)

(181,615)


(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment

38,079

51,510

44,361

30,271

164,221


17,682

18,256

39,745

28,451

104,134

Adjusted EBIT %

10.2 %

12.0 %

10.3 %

8.0 %

10.2 %


5.7 %

6.2 %

10.8 %

8.3 %

7.9 %

Adjusted D&A 3

11,745

12,077

12,392

12,069

48,283


11,548

11,421

12,081

11,491

46,541

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment

$ 49,824

$ 63,587

$ 56,753

$ 42,340

$  212,504


$ 29,230

$ 29,677

$ 51,826

$ 39,942

$  150,675

Adjusted EBITDA %

13.4 %

14.8 %

13.2 %

11.3 %

13.2 %


9.4 %

10.1 %

14.1 %

11.7 %

11.4 %

Total Segments:











Segment earnings (EBIT) 6

$  354,013

$  389,825

$  385,984

$                533,709

$  1,663,531


$  263,682

$  212,123

$  313,364

$  287,593

$  1,076,762

Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1, 4

2,715

9,927

(3,450)

24,715

33,907


6,668

15,217

4,889

17,397

44,171

(Gain) loss on dispositions 2, 5

(206,338)

(206,338)


(6,551)

781

557

(5,213)

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 7

356,728

399,752

382,534

352,086

1,491,100


263,799

228,121

318,810

304,990

1,115,720

Adjusted EBIT % 7

19.1 %

19.7 %

19.0 %

17.7 %

18.9 %


15.9 %

15.2 %

18.2 %

17.1 %

16.7 %

Adjusted D&A 3

67,663

67,297

69,877

69,622

274,459


65,008

64,966

67,761

67,675

265,410

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 7

$  424,391

$  467,049

$  452,411

$                421,708

$  1,765,559


$  328,807

$  293,087

$  386,571

$  372,665

$  1,381,130

Adjusted EBITDA % 7

22.7 %

23.0 %

22.4 %

21.2 %

22.3 %


19.9 %

19.5 %

22.1 %

20.9 %

20.7 %













1 Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.

2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain on the disposition of our RWB equity method investment.

3 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.

4 Q4 and FY 2021 include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries.

5 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of UB. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on disposition of AMS Chino, respectively.

6 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.

7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations


Revenue Growth Factors



2021


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q4 YTD

Organic










Engineered Products

2.3         %


25.4         %


14.2         %


16.3         %


14.1         %

Clean Energy & Fueling

3.0         %


24.9         %


3.0         %


(4.3)        %


5.8         %

Imaging & Identification

3.7         %


20.2         %


7.4         %


2.8         %


8.0         %

Pumps & Process Solutions

18.4         %


33.6         %


24.6         %


29.8         %


26.6         %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

18.3         %


43.5         %


16.0         %


13.3         %


22.0         %

Total Organic

8.8         %


29.7         %


13.2         %


11.5         %


15.3         %

Acquisitions

1.2         %


1.3          %


1.1         %


1.5            %


1.3         %

Dispositions

(0.3)        %


—       %


—       %


(0.5)        %


(0.2)        %

Currency translation

3.1         %


4.5         %


1.1         %


(0.8)        %


1.9         %

Total*

12.8         %


35.5         %


15.4         %


11.7         %


18.3         %


* Totals may be impacted by rounding.


2021


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q4 YTD

Organic










United States

6.9         %


25.0         %


15.7         %


16.0         %


15.7         %

Other Americas

3.0         %


49.6         %


8.7         %


(6.5)        %


11.6         %

Europe

12.7         %


29.8         %


15.5         %


6.9         %


15.5         %

Asia

19.8         %


37.6         %


4.6         %


14.5         %


17.9         %

Other

(4.7)        %


43.0         %


0.1         %


9.8         %


10.0         %

Total Organic

8.8         %


29.7         %


13.2         %


11.5         %


15.3         %

Acquisitions

1.2         %


1.3         %


1.1         %


1.5         %


1.3         %

Dispositions

(0.3)        %


—       %


—       %


(0.5)        %


(0.2)        %

Currency translation

3.1         %


4.5         %


1.1         %


(0.8)        %


1.9         %

Total*

12.8         %


35.5         %


15.4         %


11.7         %


18.3         %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation


2021 Actual


2022 Guidance

Adjusted net earnings per share*:




Net Earnings (GAAP)

$            7.74


$7.45 - $7.65

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.73


0.89

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.21


0.11

Gain on dispositions, net

(1.05)

(0.03)

Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP)

$            7.63


$8.45 - $8.65


* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

BOOKINGS
























Engineered Products

$  528,310

$  497,200

$  502,767

$  585,452

$  2,113,729


$  414,972

$  278,373

$  381,139

$  484,002

$  1,558,486

Clean Energy & Fueling

422,668

453,146

467,821

398,844

1,742,479


373,070

311,498

383,902

403,400

1,471,870

Imaging & Identification

293,614

299,608

293,782

303,400

1,190,404


272,604

221,315

266,423

304,756

1,065,098

Pumps & Process Solutions

551,365

521,010

490,581

460,105

2,023,061


369,403

275,872

323,801

365,262

1,334,338

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

537,326

606,545

540,280

632,849

2,317,000


355,157

326,400

449,549

379,393

1,510,499

Intra-segment eliminations

(863)

(498)

(407)

(290)

(2,058)


(375)

(460)

(926)

(425)

(2,186)

Total consolidated bookings

$  2,332,420

$  2,377,011

$  2,294,824

$  2,380,360

$  9,384,615


$  1,784,831

$  1,412,998

$  1,803,888

$  1,936,388

$  6,938,105













BACKLOG
























Engineered Products

$  562,557

$  613,517

$  662,834

$  785,085



$  453,867

$  378,874

$  373,458

$  463,701


Clean Energy & Fueling

238,822

256,497

312,176

383,572



211,518

199,305

204,574

201,521


Imaging & Identification

198,556

206,125

204,766

212,098



170,119

168,904

171,158

192,785


Pumps & Process Solutions

539,097

634,477

682,415

688,931



397,969

379,090

361,631

390,238


Climate & Sustainability Technologies

677,309

854,188

964,233

1,174,479



356,133

390,368

472,140

510,498


Intra-segment eliminations

(544)

(262)

(252)

(225)



(159)

(367)

(269)

(192)


Total consolidated backlog

$  2,215,797

$  2,564,542

$  2,826,172

$  3,243,940



$  1,589,447

$  1,516,174

$  1,582,692

$  1,758,551














Bookings Growth Factors



2021


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q4 YTD

Organic










Engineered Products

24.8         %


25.0         %


15.7         %


19.7         %


33.2         %

Clean Energy & Fueling

7.3         %


49.6         %


8.7         %


(7.0)        %


11.2         %

Imaging & Identification

0.1         %


29.8         %


15.5         %


0.7         %


7.7         %

Pumps & Process Solutions

44.0         %


37.6         %


4.6         %


26.3         %


48.2         %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

50.7         %


43.0         %


0.1         %


69.9         %


53.3         %

Total Organic

26.5         %


29.7         %


13.2         %


22.2         %


31.9         %

Acquisitions

1.5         %


1.3         %


1.1         %


1.4         %


1.5         %

Dispositions

(0.3)        %


—       %


—       %


(0.5)        %


(0.2)        %

Currency translation

3.0         %


4.5         %


1.1         %


(0.2)        %


2.1         %

Total*

30.7         %


35.5         %


15.4         %


22.9         %


35.3         %


* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of ECI Holding Company ("RegO"), Acme Cryo Intermediate Inc. ("Acme Cryogenics"), and LIQAL B.V. ("LIQAL") within the Clean Energy & Fueling segment for a total consideration of $945.9 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration.

For the full year 2021, the Company acquired nine businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $1,125.1 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Clean Energy & Fueling, Engineered Products, Imaging & Identification, and Pumps & Process Solutions segments. The purchase price allocation for our acquisitions is preliminary and subject to change during the measurement period.

Dispositions

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company within the Climate & Sustainability segment, and Race Winning Brands ("RWB"), a equity method investment within the Engineered Products segment for a total consideration of $229.0 million and $45.0 million, respectively.

The UB disposition resulted in a preliminary pre-tax gain of $181.6 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.

The RWB disposition resulted in a pre-tax gain of $24.7 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Engineered Products segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments.

Segment Rename

Recognizing recent portfolio changes, the Company renamed the Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.

Rightsizing and Other Costs

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $6.0 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and other costs of $20.7 million and $11.7 million, respectively. For the full year 2021, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of restructuring programs initiated in 2020 and 2021 in response to demand conditions, asset charges related to a product line exit, as well as broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation and IT centralization. Other costs in Q4 and FY 2021 were comprised primarily of charges in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment related to an equity method investment impairment charge of $12.1 million and write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries of $6.1 million. Full year 2021 includes a $9.1 million payment received in Q3 for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products Segment.

($ in millions)

2021


2020


Q4


FY


Q4


FY

Engineered Products

$                0.5


$                0.8


$                4.6


$              11.5

Clean Energy & Fueling

0.5


3.8


2.7


6.7

Imaging & Identification

4.3


6.5


6.2


6.0

Pumps & Process Solutions

0.2


(0.4)


3.1


13.4

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

19.2


23.2


0.7


6.5

Corporate

2.0


4.5


3.5


7.3

Total*

$              26.7


$              38.4


$              20.9


$              51.5


 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021
(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.3% and 17.4% for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2021 and 2020 was 19.8% and 18.8%, respectively. The 2021 tax rate was primarily driven by favorable audit settlements and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $21.6 million, or $118.27 per share. As of December 31, 2021, 19.8 million shares remain authorized for repurchase under the November 2020 share repurchase authorization.

Capitalization

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Short-term borrowings


$                               702


$                                  —

Commercial paper


105,000


Notes payable


105,702


Long-term debt


3,018,714


3,108,829

Total debt


3,124,416


3,108,829

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


(385,504)


(513,075)

Net debt


2,738,912


2,595,754

Add: Stockholders' equity


4,189,528


3,385,773

Net capitalization


$                    6,928,440


$                    5,981,527

Net debt to net capitalization


39.5%


43.4%

Quarterly Cash Flow


2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):










Operating activities

$ 177,184

$ 260,073

$ 351,329

$ 327,279

$  1,115,865


$   75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$  1,104,810

Investing activities

(29,572)

(121,631)

(135,439)

(706,111)

(992,753)


(230,511)

(67,763)

(64,724)

(118,381)

(481,379)

Financing activities

(124,239)

(75,949)

(74,610)

24,918

(249,880)


280,954

(67,458)

(496,832)

(222,954)

(506,290)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)


2021


2020


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2020

Cash flow from operating activities

$  177,184

$ 260,073

$ 351,329

$ 327,279

$  1,115,865


$  75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 417,891

$  1,104,810

Less: Capital expenditures

(31,260)

(41,971)

(47,926)

(50,308)

(171,465)


(40,172)

(38,999)

(44,393)

(42,128)

(165,692)

Free cash flow 1

$  145,924

$ 218,102

$ 303,403

$ 276,971

$  944,400


$  35,691

$ 232,810

$ 294,854

$ 375,763

$  939,118













Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue

7.8%

10.7%

15.0%

13.9%

11.9%


2.2%

15.5%

16.9%

21.1%

14.1%













Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings

55.5%

72.9%

105.2%

107.1%

85.2%


17.6%

141.6%

127.2%

167.0%

113.9%

1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.  Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue.  Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contacts:

Andrey Galiuk

Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com 

Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com



Jack Dickens
Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
jdickens@dovercorp.com


