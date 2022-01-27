Elena Cardone Brings Acclaimed 10X Ladies Event Back to Miami February 4-5, 2022

More Than 700 Powerhouse Women Connect Alongside Game-Changing Information from Top Speakers to Build the Life of their Dreams; Plus, a Special Donation to The Grant Cardone Foundation to Help Adolescents In Underserved and At-Risk Populations

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and investor Elena Cardone, often hailed as a true icon for the modern-day woman, is proud to announce the return of her 10X Ladies Event on Feb. 4 and 5, 2022, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, located at 19999 W. Country Club Dr. in Aventura. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days, plus a private VIP dinner on Feb. 5 for diamond ticket holders.

"I will be drawing back the curtain to show you exactly how I do things"

More than 700 top women CEOs, entrepreneurs, marketers and power players from around the world will attend the two-day conference, which will be filled with new information, fresh ideas to achieve success in 2022, plenty of networking and new connections and friends. Cardone's philosophy to be a "10X lady" revolves around success in the five pillars of mindset, relationships, business, finance and health.

"During my 10X Ladies Miami event, I will be drawing back the curtain to show you exactly how I do things and how I built my empire," Cardone said. "Plus, you're going to hear from the women in my inner-circle who have built what most would consider unattainable success in all areas of their life. This is the conference for women looking to create and elevate the career and life of their dreams."

The keynote speakers for 10X Ladies Miami are:

Stormy Wellington (Bestselling Author/Wealth Coach)

Sharon Lechter (Personal Finance Expert/Co-author, " Rich Dad Poor Dad ")

Adriana Gallardo (Business Coach/Insurance Expert)

Barbara Majeski (TV Personality/Lifestyle Expert)

Nicole Arbour (Comedian/Actress/Singer)

Lisa Copeland (Sales and Strategy Expert/Top 100 Most Influential Women)

Danelle Delgado (Serial Entrepreneur)

Natalie Dawson (WorkWoman Podcast Host/Team Building Expert)

Gary Brecka (Human Biologist/Anti-Aging Expert)

In line with Cardone's belief of giving back, a special donation will be made to the Grant Cardone Foundation to help underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure. This is a worldwide problem that affects roughly 24 million kids.

