EPIC SCIENCES AND BIOSPLICE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR METASTATIC CANCER TRIALS

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapeutics based on CLK/DYRK kinase modulation for major diseases, and Epic Sciences, Inc., a leading liquid biopsy diagnostic company, announce they are collaborating to incorporate multi-omic profiling in Biosplice's clinical oncology programs, including Cirtuvivint (SM08502).

Cirtuvivint is a novel, small-molecule oral inhibitor of the CDC-like kinase (CLK) and dual-specificity tyrosine regulated kinase (DYRK) family currently under investigation to treat solid tumors. As part of this relationship, Biosplice will leverage Epic's comprehensive platform to characterize drug activity and patient response in Biosplice's SM08502-ONC-01 and SM08502-ONC-03 trials.

"We are excited to partner with Epic in our biomarker development program" states Darrin Beaupre, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Biosplice Therapeutics. "Their platform for liquid biopsy provides the opportunity to characterize late-stage cancer patients both phenotypically and genotypically. This is a critical part of our clinical trial as it allows us to better understand both the underlying biology and therapeutic response of the patient."

"This Biosplice collaboration highlights our ability to provide deep insights into discovery findings and clinical trials results," says Lloyd Sanders, CEO and President at Epic Sciences. "We have added Biosplice to our growing list of over 100 research partners and look forward to working together to offer new innovations to cancer patients that will improve care."

Financial terms of the collaboration were not released.

About Biosplice Therapeutics

Biosplice's mission in Oncology is to deliver first-in-class therapies that target alternative splicing. Our foundational discoveries in Wnt pathway modulation unlocked the broad therapeutic potential of alternative splicing by targeting the CLK/DYRK family kinases. These kinases govern the selection of tissue-specific and disease-selective RNA splice-sites, thus defining them as targets for drug therapy. Selectively reprogramming cellular behavior could lead to the discovery of new, potentially curative therapies for certain diseases. To learn more about Biosplice Therapeutics, click here .

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression, personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancer. The company's liquid biopsy platform leverages proven and proprietary CTC capabilities, adds ctDNA and immune cell analysis, to provide more complete data for more efficient analysis and clearer insights – Comprehensive Cancer Profiling. Using its full-service CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory and research support services in San Diego, Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world working to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

