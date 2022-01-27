Expert.ai Strengthens Business Agreement with Multinational Insurance Company RSA

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI: IM), the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, and RSA, one of the world's longest standing general insurers, have partnered on a key project to enhance claims management.

Under this new agreement, RSA will increase the reach of intelligent document processing to a broader tranche of pet insurance claims. It will also support decision making, improving the customer journey through quicker cycle times – made possible by the precision that only advanced AI-based natural language capabilities can offer.

"From the simplest to the most complex situations, RSA dedicated claims teams aim to handle every case with efficiency and consistency," said Andrew Moore, Pet Claims Director at RSA. "The use of natural language processing in our claims management journeys has proven to drive benefit in our operations and customer service delivery."

Expert.ai improves claims management by automating the reading of documents (demand packages, medical reports, treatment, and progress notes, etc.) to accelerate the extraction of relevant data, offering a faster and better customer service. It reduces the need for manual review and hours spent reading documents, freeing up time to concentrate on higher-value tasks, driving improved service for customers.

"Across the insurance value chain, artificial intelligence is delivering the biggest impact to claims management, supporting a wide range of use cases that involve language data," said Ian McLoughlin, Head of Business Development UK & Ireland at expert.ai. "We appreciate the confidence that RSA has demonstrated in expert.ai and look forward to continuing working together to extend the use of NLU, while making claims handlers' workload more productive, automated and efficient."

About RSA

RSA Insurance is a multinational insurance group. We are one of the world's oldest general insurers, providing peace of mind to individuals and protecting small businesses and large organisations from uncertainty. We use our capabilities to anticipate and improve outcomes for customers via our direct channel, our broker relationships or partner organisations. We have established businesses in the UK, Ireland continental Europe and in the Middle East.

In 2021, the former RSA Group Plc came under new ownership and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation.

For more information about RSA Insurance, please visit https://www.rsagroup.com/

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to natural language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to extract useful knowledge and insight from unstructured data to improve decision making. With a full range of on-premises, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai enhances business operations, accelerates and scales natural language data science capabilities while simplifying AI adoption across a vast range of industries, including insurance, banking & finance, publishing & media, defense & intelligence, life science & pharma, and oil, gas & energy. Expert.ai has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai.

