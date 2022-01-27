FIRST RESOURCE BANK ANNOUNCES ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS; NET INCOME GREW 28% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR
EXTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2021 was a phenomenal year for First Resource Bank with significant balance sheet growth driving record earnings. The fundamentals of the Bank are strong with significant improvements in our funding mix supporting loan growth with greater pricing flexibility. Additionally, we took advantage of the opportunity to prepay FHLB advances during the fourth quarter which will yield significant savings in future years."
Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 included:
Net income grew 28%
Total loans grew 15%; the traditional loan portfolio grew 26% excluding PPP loan activity
Approximately 96% of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans have been forgiven and paid off as of December 31, 2021
Non-interest bearing checking deposits grew 13%
Total deposits grew 12%
Total interest income grew 9%, while total interest expense declined 29%
Six FHLB advances totaling $5.9 million were prepaid, saving $384 thousand in interest expense over the next four years
Completed a 5% stock dividend in May 2021
There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021
Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the fifth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News
Named the Best Community Bank on the Main Line by readers of the Main Line Today
Earned the #1 ranking among medium-sized companies as a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal
President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "The trendlines for First Resource Bank are all incredibly strong. Growth in loans and core deposits continue to drive profitability and enable us to continue to invest in the Bank's future through technology enhancements and quality staffing. We have a dedicated team of employees that deserve the credit for these strong results and we are focused on continuing to make First Resource Bank a premier employer in our market."
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $916,127, which compares to $1,293,398 for the previous quarter and $1,118,435 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4,171,763, a 28% increase as compared to the prior year.
Total interest income decreased 3% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter, offset by a 4% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans. The Bank recognized $459 thousand in PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021 and $238 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration.
Total interest income decreased slightly from $4,544,389 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $4,543,892 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was the result of lower PPP fees recognized as interest income from PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, offset by 15% loan growth when comparing December 31, 2021 to a year prior. Traditional loan growth for the year increases to 26% when excluding PPP loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was offset by a 58 basis point decrease in loan yields when comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $696 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $238 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Bank recognized $1.1 million in PPP fees for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Total interest expense decreased 3% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.
Total interest expense decreased 27% from $825,984 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $604,170 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to an overall 32 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, led by a 9 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 44 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 13% when comparing December 31, 2021 to the year prior.
Net interest income was $3,939,722 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $4,049,491 for the previous quarter, a $109,769, or 3%, decrease. The net interest margin decreased 27 basis points from 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 31 basis points during the fourth quarter primarily due to lower PPP loan fees recognized during December 31, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2021 as well as an increase in low yielding cash maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points during the fourth quarter to 0.57%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits fueled a decline in the total cost of deposits from 0.43% at September 30, 2021 to 0.40% at December 31, 2021.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $15,623,704, a 21% improvement over net interest income of $12,963,569 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in loan interest income and a 36% decrease in deposit interest expense.
The provision for loan losses increased from $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $59,554 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased from $229,538 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, to $59,554 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, consistent with the corresponding decline in past due and nonperforming loans.
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 0.86% at September 30, 2021, 0.87% at June 30, 2021, and 0.86% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, and 0.95% at December 31, 2020. First Resource Bank had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% at December 31, 2021, down from 0.02% in the prior quarter.
Marshall stated, "Credit quality has been excellent and has remained a top priority for the Bank as we continue to grow loans at a fast pace. We have not and will not sacrifice our credit underwriting standards in exchange for loan volume."
Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $180,332, as compared to $179,004 for the previous quarter and $224,391 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income received in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $69,000, as compared to zero in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.
Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $718,310 as compared to $781,794 for the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $244,100 was received in 2020 as compared to zero in 2021. This decline in swap fee income is attributed to lower customer demand for this product in 2021 due to the interest rate environment.
Non-interest expense increased $315,062, or 12%, in the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to $277,137 of FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, which are included in other non-interest expense on the income statement. Excluding the FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees, non-interest expenses increased $37,925, or 1%, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior quarter. Other increases in salaries and employee benefits, advertising, and professional fees were partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment as well as data processing. Non-interest expense increased $602,431, or 26%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributed to FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees previously mentioned, and increases in salaries and benefits costs, occupancy, advertising, data processing, professional fees, and other costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, however excluding FHLB prepayment penalties paid during that quarter, that ratio would have been 2.20%.
Deposits declined a net $1.8 million, or 1%, from $401.8 million at September 30, 2021 to $400.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $11.4 million, or 9%, from $124.6 million at September 30, 2021 to $113.2 million at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.5 million, or 5%, from $32.8 million at September 30, 2021 to $31.3 million at December 31, 2021. Money market deposits increased $13.7 million, or 8%, from $170.9 million at September 30, 2021 to $184.6 million at December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased $2.6 million, or 4%, from $73.6 million at September 30, 2021 to $71.0 million at December 31, 2021. Between December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, total deposits grew 12%, with tremendous checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit.
Ranalli noted, "We experienced deposit outflows during the fourth quarter with the majority of those seasonal cash outflows generated by our customer's strong financial results, including bonuses, extra payrolls and distributions as well as real estate purchase activity prior to year-end. We are thrilled to bank these highly successful businesses and are excited to watch their balances continue to grow in 2022 and beyond."
The loan portfolio grew $9.0 million during the fourth quarter from $379.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $388.2 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $14.6 million, or 4%, from $370.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $385.0 million at December 31, 2021, with strong growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans and consumer loans. Year-to-date loan growth in 2021 was $49.3 million or 15%. Excluding PPP loan activity, year-to-date loan growth was $80.4 million, or 26%.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
Dec. 31,
2021
Dec. 31,
2020
Commercial real estate
$ 312,736,636
$ 227,224,196
Commercial construction
22,167,820
24,925,050
Commercial business
39,273,664
66,555,149
Consumer
14,052,015
20,235,647
Total loans
$ 388,230,135
$ 338,940,042
Marshall added, "This loan growth in 2021 is the result of the lending team creating custom solutions for borrowers. Our consultative approach to lending has always been a differentiator for First Resource Bank."
Total stockholder's equity increased $840 thousand, or 2%, from $34.7 million at September 30, 2021 to $35.6 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, book value per share grew 28 cents, or 2%, to $12.14.
Total assets increased $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, with growth in investments and loans offset by reduction in cash and due from banks. PPP loan activity of $5.6 million in payoffs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were replaced with $14.6 million in organic loan growth.
Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Cash and due from banks
$ 10,545,913
$ 26,008,820
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
599,000
Investments
53,419,674
43,060,035
Loans
388,230,135
338,940,042
Allowance for loan losses
(3,322,979)
(2,907,023)
Premises & equipment
8,075,525
8,380,269
Other assets
12,016,270
10,353,164
Total assets
$ 469,064,538
$ 424,434,307
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 113,175,651
$ 99,898,323
Interest-bearing checking
31,251,216
23,726,721
Money market
184,581,051
140,480,421
Time deposits
70,978,824
93,919,651
Total deposits
399,986,742
358,025,116
Short term borrowings
9,000,000
-
Long term borrowings
15,280,000
24,206,000
Subordinated debt
5,953,144
7,940,649
Other liabilities
3,293,450
2,806,732
Total liabilities
433,513,336
392,978,497
Total stockholders' equity
35,551,202
31,455,810
Total Liabilities &
Stockholders' Equity
$ 469,064,538
$ 424,434,307
Performance Statistics (unaudited)
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2021
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2021
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2021
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
Net interest margin
3.40%
3.67%
3.77%
3.59%
3.69%
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
0.00%
0.03%
0.04%
0.10%
0.11%
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
0.00%
0.02%
0.04%
0.09%
0.09%
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
0.86%**
0.86%**
0.87%**
0.83%**
0.86%**
Average loans/Average
assets
80.0%
82.8%
86.4%
84.4%
81.4%
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
2.43%
2.27%
2.36%
2.29%
2.20%
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted***
$0.32
$0.44
$0.36
$0.31
$0.39
Book value per share***
$12.14
$11.86
$11.42
$11.07
$10.78
Total shares outstanding***
2,928,166
2,925,874
2,923,777
2,921,312
2,918,668
* Annualized
** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021, and 0.95% at December 31, 2020.
*** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
Net interest margin
3.61%
3.60%
Return on assets
0.92%
0.86%
Return on equity
12.38%
10.93%
Earnings per share-basic and diluted***
$1.43
$1.12
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2021
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$4,426,009
$4,566,386
$4,641,636
$4,169,912
$4,439,471
Securities
98,387
89,968
94,794
96,260
93,928
Other
19,496
15,790
5,775
6,022
10,990
Total interest income
4,543,892
4,672,144
4,742,205
4,272,194
4,544,389
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
414,096
424,240
481,151
499,622
581,982
Borrowings
96,950
105,289
104,145
108,743
117,995
Subordinated debt
93,124
93,124
93,123
93,124
126,007
Total interest expense
604,170
622,653
678,419
701,489
825,984
Net interest income
3,939,722
4,049,491
4,063,786
3,570,705
3,718,405
Provision for loan losses
59,554
6,834
270,453
240,153
229,538
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,880,168
4,042,657
3,793,333
3,330,552
3,488,867
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
47,390
47,555
47,505
44,523
36,852
Referral fee income
-
-
-
-
69,000
Other
132,942
131,449
133,708
133,238
118,539
Total non-interest income
180,332
179,004
181,213
177,761
224,391
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
1,584,108
1,559,849
1,592,369
1,432,259
1,405,431
Occupancy & equipment
247,547
253,349
255,537
262,501
238,406
Professional fees
139,071
104,768
98,035
89,413
95,238
Advertising
92,159
81,789
87,788
61,683
80,279
Data processing
150,659
160,971
188,220
149,633
146,147
Other
703,462
441,218
432,851
383,951
349,074
Total non-interest
expense
2,917,006
2,601,944
2,654,800
2,379,440
2,314,575
Income before income tax expense
1,143,494
1,619,717
1,319,746
1,128,873
1,398,683
Federal income tax expense
227,367
326,319
263,172
223,209
280,248
Net income
$ 916,127
$1,293,398
$1,056,574
$905,664
$1,118,435
Income Statements (unaudited)
Year
Ended
December 31,
2021
Year
Ended
December 31,
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 17,803,943
$ 16,172,232
Investments
379,409
418,601
Other
47,083
63,250
Total interest income
18,230,435
16,654,083
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,819,109
2,863,718
Borrowings
415,127
488,352
Subordinated debt
372,495
338,444
Total interest expense
2,606,731
3,690,514
Net interest income
15,623,704
12,963,569
Provision for loan losses
576,994
554,510
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,046,710
12,409,059
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
186,973
148,094
Referral fee income
-
244,100
Other
531,337
389,600
Total non-interest income
718,310
781,794
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
6,168,585
5,493,150
Occupancy & equipment
1,018,934
980,158
Professional fees
431,287
382,827
Advertising
323,419
282,958
Data processing
649,483
552,917
Other
1,961,482
1,453,667
Total non-interest expense
10,553,190
9,145,677
Pre-tax income
5,211,830
4,045,176
Tax expense
1,040,067
794,209
Net income
$ 4,171,763
$ 3,250,967
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
