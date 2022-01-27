GNC Partners with Pilot Flying J to Provide Essential Supplements at Travel Centers Nationwide

Now available at 645 locations to help travelers and professional truck drivers Live Well

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand, GNC is taking its commitment to health and wellness on the road. Together with Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, GNC is now providing five convenient, on-the-go GNC essentials at participating locations coast-to-coast.

The partnership will provide travelers and professional truck drivers with convenient, on-the-go GNC health and wellness essentials to further help consumers Live Well no matter where their journeys take them. GNC products now available at 645 participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers include GNC Mega Men® Gummy Multivitamin, GNC Men's Staminol® Daily Male Performance Formula, GNC Melatonin 5 mg, GNC Immune Defense Gummy, and GNC Women's Multivitamin Energy & Metabolism.

"With the availability of these GNC products in Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, we're able to provide more convenient and accessible ways for our customers to prioritize wellness," said Josh Burris, CEO, GNC. "Pilot Flying J is all about on-the-go convenience and with the introduction of our essential products, guests will have additional options to meet their wellness needs. We look forward to a longstanding partnership that will help support the trucking industry, professional drivers, local communities and travelers to Live Well."

Pilot Flying J is offering guests an exclusive discount from now until February 27, 2022, for 25% off GNC products through its myRewards PlusTM app*. To redeem this deal, save the limited time offer in the myRewards PlusTM app and scan the app or myRewardsTM card at the time of purchase at participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers*.

"Our partnership with GNC, a leading brand in wellness products, furthers our mission to provide our guests with the top products and services to fuel their journeys," said Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Now more than ever it's vital that our on-the-go guests have convenient access to essential supplements and high-quality products that promote health and wellness. We are thrilled to offer GNC products at our stores across the United States."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies.

