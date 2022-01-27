Kindred continues its successful cooperation with NU:Nolla Utanförskapet

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred reinforces its partnership with NU:Nolla Utanförskapet (End Exclusion) by once again organising a coding course for young adults aged 18-25 in their Stockholm office. The course is specifically designed to unite and develop young adults with a mutual interest for coding. The collaboration follows a previously held course by Kindred in 2019.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) continues its collaboration with NU:Nolla Utanförskapet in 2022. NU:Nolla Utanförskapet is an organisation that works with young people from segregated and deprived neighbourhoods around Stockholm. Kindred's goal is to provide insight into the tech sector to young adults, increase their knowledge of programming and coding, and thereby support them in their ambitions to develop their career.

"When we organised this course together with NU:Nolla Utanförskapet in 2019 it was greatly appreciated by the participants, but also by the Kindred employees who volunteered to teach the young adults how to code. I'm really glad we are able to host this course again and it's great to see the desire and curiosity to learn about coding. Meeting these aspiring young adults, providing them with a springboard into professional life and building their confidence through sharing knowledge of coding is really positive," says Alexander Westrell, Group Head of Communications at Kindred.

"It's amazing that we are able to run this course again together with Kindred. Throughout these ten weeks, the participants will get sought-after coding skills, an insight into the Tech industry and important connections. These will help them establish themselves in the job market after their studies," says Sanna Wolk initiator and founder of NU:Nolla Utanförskapet.

