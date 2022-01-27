Mollie partners with Chargebee to deliver effortless subscription payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollie , one of the fastest growing payment service providers in Europe, today announced its partnership with subscription management platform Chargebee to help drive growth for its customers.

The integration with Chargebee simplifies subscription billing for merchants, providing an easy-to-install, out-of-the-box subscription management platform that offers all leading European payment methods, including iDEAL, SEPA Direct Debit, and credit cards. It also offers local, multilingual support – vital to Mollie's customers operating throughout Europe.

"We want to make payments effortless for everyone, so we're thrilled to partner with Chargebee to provide the best-in-class subscription management and billing capabilities to empower businesses to grow," said Shane Happach, CEO at Mollie. "Together, our seamless integration will offer entrepreneurs the tools they need to easily start and scale up their subscription-based businesses. We're looking forward to working with Chargebee to drive growth for our customers."

Consumer behavior is changing quickly, with online purchases and subscription payments witnessing continuous growth in the past few years . For many start-ups and small businesses, the subscription-billing process allows them to scale rapidly, opening up new revenue streams. It also empowers businesses of all sizes to optimise their growth potential through recurring payments rather than one-time sales, increasing customer loyalty.

"We are excited to team up with a leading payment service provider like Mollie to offer an all-in-one subscription management and billing solution to manage payments, service and support on a global scale," said Eric Chan, Head of Global Partnerships at Chargebee. "The integration empowers our merchants to accept leading European payment methods to drive sales and grow their subscription business in multiple geographies."

Chargebee's new integration with Mollie provides an advanced subscriptions solution for Mollie's customers and helps to solve EU-VAT tax and invoicing compliance automation for EU-based subscription businesses. The partnership will drive growth for Mollie's SME customers, allowing them to focus more of their resources on product development, shortening their time to market. It will also help SMEs to scale up with metrics available for how they run, invest in, and value their business as it grows.

"Right now, what both consumers and merchants value most are speed and flexibility. By partnering with Mollie, we are excited to offer customers the ability to get started almost instantly and to grow and scale across borders and product lines," added Krish Subramanian, CEO of Chargebee.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 4,000 subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com .

About Mollie

Mollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growing payment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companies of all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offers multiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financial services to become the world's most loved PSP.

Mollie has over 125,000 customers in Europe and an international team of more than 700 employees. It has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Kiel, Lisbon, London, Maastricht, Munich, and Paris.

Mollie | Grow your way.

www.mollie.com

