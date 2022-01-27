NASA Statement on New Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Appointment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on the appointment of Dr. Laurie Leshin as director of the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

"NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a storied history of defying what was once thought impossible in the field of space exploration. In this new era of groundbreaking discoveries and constant innovation, it is clear that Dr. Laurie Leshin has a track record of scholarship and leadership needed to serve as director of JPL and cement the center's status as a global leader in the 21st century.

"Under Dr. Leshin, the technology invented at JPL will continue to allow humans to explore the places in our universe that we cannot yet reach and spark the imaginations of future mathematicians, engineers, and pioneers in classrooms across America. I want thank Mike Watkins and Gen. Larry James for their contributions that the JPL team will build on for decades to come."

