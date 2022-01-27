Newlinks Technology Limited Announces the Completion of its E Round with Additional Investments from CR Capital Management

CR Capital Management's investments comes in addition to previously announced investments from China Merchants Capital, China Shandong Hi-Speed Capital Limited, the Shandong Green Development Fund, and others, totaling in the hundreds of millions USD

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlinks Technology Limited ("Newlink" or the "Company"), a leading provider of energy technology platforms in China, today announced that the Company has raised a new investment from CR Capital Management. This investment, in addition to the previously announced investments by China Merchants Capital, CICC Capital, China Shandong Hi-Speed Capital Limited, and the Shandong Green Development Fund, brings the total investments in Newlink's E Round to several hundred million USD.

The investment is made by CR Capital Management's investment platform, CR & CNIC Investment Limited. CR Capital Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd, and carries out fund operation business closely around the Group's industries and national macro policies, with total assets under management of over USD20 billion. "We've found that Newlink represents an excellent investment opportunity," CR Capital Management's CEO Mr. Carl Qin said. "Newlink's cloud computing capabilities, big data, AI and other technologies can be deeply integrated into the energy value chain, and will continue to pave the digitalization groundwork for the industry, enabling Newlink to become a leader in the development of smart energy technologies. We are very honored to have the opportunity to invest in Newlink, and we look forward to developing together with Newlink, a green, low carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system, and enabling the 'dual-carbon' goals to be achieved."

Founded in 2016, Newlink is one of China's leading provider of technology platforms and tech-enabled services to the energy value chain, principally serving gas and EV charging stations. The Company's broad offerings of digital solutions include targeted online marketing tools, cloud-based SaaS systems and supply chain solutions that help merchants drive incremental sales, reduce costs, manage operations, and grow profits, which are all driving towards the goal of a "Carbon Neutral Energy" world. Newlink has already received recognition from the China Quality Certification Center, and the SGS Group's Carbon Reduction report.

Newlink provides traditional fueling, new EV charging, and digital solutions and services to over 10,000 corporate customers, including SF Express, ZTO Express, Jitu, and other logistics companies, and also to Huolala, Kuaigou, UCar, Shouqi, and other ride-hailing and logistics platforms, as well as China Merchants Bank, Yonyou Group, Xiaomi, and other similar corporates.

Newlink's Founder and CEO Mr. Zhen Dai expressed, "As the energy industry structure transitions under the 'dual carbon' context, Newlink, with our overriding mission of achieving zero carbon energy, will continue to drive the digitalization, branding, and decarbonization of the industry. CR Capital has continuously been a key force in the development of the CR Group's new energy, dual carbon, and other core strategic initiatives, by making the foundational strategic investments. This is consistent with Newlink's vision and strategy, and we share the same goals. I want to thank CR Capital for their support, and I look forward to working together with CR Capital to transform and upgrade the energy sector with systematic solutions, and to enable the decarbonization goals to become a reality."

Newlink is one of the Global New Energy 500, and has unicorn status. The Company has attracted a diverse group of investors including China Merchants Capital, Bain Capital, Joy Capital, CMBI, CICC Capital, Xiaomi Corp., Nio Capital, KIP China, SME Development Fund, and Hongtai Alpus.

About Newlinks Technology Limited

Founded in 2016, Newlinks Technology Limited is one of China's leading provider of technology platforms and tech-enabled services to the energy value chain, principally serving gas and EV charging stations. The Company's broad offerings of digital solutions include targeted online marketing tools, cloud-based SaaS systems and supply chain solutions that help merchants drive incremental sales, reduce costs, manage operations, and grow profits. The Company aims to improve efficiency across the entire value chain and transform the multi-trillion RMB energy industry and help enable and promote China's policy commitments to achieve a carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly society. For more information, see http://www.newlink.com

