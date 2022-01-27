SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 18, 2022 - RETA

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) and /or sold Reata put options between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Reata, you have until February 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Reata securities during the relevant timeframe you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=22616&wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

