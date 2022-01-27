Spaulding Ridge to Expand Managed Services to Support Growing Demand Cloud leader offers white-glove solutions for global organizations to scale and maximize cloud application investments.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced it is expanding its Managed Services Practice. This expanded practice provides several solutions for keeping cloud applications up and running efficiently, including Support and Issue Resolution, Administration, Enablement, and Enterprise Connected Application Maintenance, as well as assistance with customizations and upgrades.

(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Spaulding Ridge currently provides managed services solutions to its Anaplan clients; this expansion will include all best-in-cloud applications Spaulding Ridge supports, including Salesforce, DocuSign, Coupa, NetSuite, and OneStream. Jessica Cook, Managed Services Director, will be leading the newly broadened service line.

"Organizations of all sizes have invested heavily in identifying and launching cloud applications to stay competitive, reducing manual processes and increasing efficiency. To maximize these investments, though, cloud spend needs to be appropriately managed. Historically, cloud spend is listed as a top challenge for businesses – and that's where we come in," says Chad MacKendrick, Spaulding Ridge Partner, "Functioning as an extension of client companies, our managed services team will maintain and scale cloud applications at a pace to stay competitive, sustainably."

Jessica Cook, Managed Services Director

Jessica Cook's consulting career has spanned HR consulting, e-Discovery, and legal tech, before joining Spaulding Ridge and successfully enabling Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for enterprise organizations.

As Managed Services Director, Jessica will develop standardized structure and methodology to provide clients across all of Spaulding Ridge's best-in-cloud technologies with optimal continued service, with a particular emphasis on visibility and transparency. Her primary goal is to help organizations manage their cloud spend while maximizing the value of their cloud applications.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

