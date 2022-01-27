Statement from Majestic Steel

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Thursday morning, a tragic accident occurred at our Tampa facility resulting in the death of one of our associates. We are deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to the associate's family, co-workers, and friends. Our commitment to safety is something we take very seriously. Operations have been halted for the day as we continue to investigate the incident.

