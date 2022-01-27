Univar Solutions Recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for Second Year in a Row

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, after achieving a score of 100 on the HRC Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the second consecutive year. The HRC Foundation's CEI, which Univar Solutions has participated in for the past four years, is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"This achievement is an important milestone in our ongoing journey to realize the unstoppable power that comes from providing a fully inclusive culture for all our people," said Brandon Lyssy, director global engagement & inclusion. "While we are proud to have again earned a top score, we see this sustained recognition as a reminder to continue to challenge ourselves to identify new and creative ways to develop our people, promote equity, and champion a more just society around the globe."

President and CEO, David Jukes commented, "Being a place where people matter is not only at the heart of our values – it is also central to our purpose of helping to keep our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe. It's our people that differentiate us; that make us stronger and more innovative than our competition. We not only value the multiple dimensions of diversity that our people bring with them every day – we rely on it to help drive profitable growth and competitive advantage for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Univar Solutions mandates a discrimination-free workplace and has enhanced business practices that support equality for all employees through internal education, performance management, and the Company's global LGBT+, and seven other, Employee Resource Networks. The Company provides inclusive benefits for same-sex couples such as medical, dental, wellness, and medical benefits associated with gender reassignment surgery for transgender employees.

More broadly, the Company's achievement of top marks on the HRC Foundation's 2022 CEI validates the range of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives it has undertaken to amplify diverse voices and build a more equitable and sustainable world for all. Last year, the Company shared as part of its annual ESG-sustainability report a refreshed, multiyear DEI strategy, focused on creating greater transparency for talent, developing awareness and advocacy, partnering with local communities to advance STEM opportunities for underrepresented groups, and helping the business win through improving and enhancing equitable workplace policies and hiring processes.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

