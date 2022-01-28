Appleton Partners, Inc. completes two years with Arcons Technology's client Portal and billing solutions Arcons' billPort & clientPort enabled smooth workflows for Appleton since 2019.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology announced that Appleton Partners, Inc., headquartered in Boston, MA which manages over $12.5 Billion in assets, has successfully completed 2 years with their client & advisor Portal and the billing platform, billPort.

Punit Shetty, Appleton's CTO, said, "We are using Arcons' 'billPort' since 2019. Adopting billPort streamlined our billing process, automating its manual aspects and increasing auditability". Appleton publishes client reports using Arcons' web portal. Punit continued, "the biggest publishing challenge was to split thousands of PDFs and associate them with households. Arcons was quick to implement this important feature. We are glad that Arcons' portal has resulted in a streamlined, automated process for report generation, notification and approvals."

Lauren Middleton, Client Billing Manager at Appleton Partners added, "Implementing Arcons' billPort has created a more efficient, faster and smoother billing process. The system is extremely user friendly and intuitive, allowing us to automate various manual steps. The Arcons team was easy to work with during the system transition and has continued to be accessible for any needs that arise."

Arcons' clientPort has significantly benefitted our clients by allowing Appleton to conveniently and cost effectively deliver account statements in a timely manner. The team at Arcons Technology has been a great resource, both throughout the implementation and in the continued maintenance of the portal." said Michael DiGiando, Assistant Vice President at Appleton Partners, Inc.

"We are thrilled to partner with Appleton and help bring efficiencies in their workflows", Hemant More, CFA, founder of Arcons Technology, Inc. said.

About Appleton Partners, Inc.

Appleton Partners is a 100% employee-owned and operated investment advisor founded in 1986 and located in Boston, MA. Entrusted with $12.5 billion of investor assets (as of Jan 3, 2022), Appleton Partners manages customized separate accounts for individual and institutional investors, while also serving the financial planning and wealth management needs of private clients.

About Arcons Technology, Inc.

Arcons Technology, founded in 1998, transforms the wealth management technology infrastructure of RIA firms. Arcons' systems are collectively used to process over $400 billion in assets. Arcons' offerings also include solutions for trading, rebalancing, CRM and client onboarding. Arcons is committed to constant innovation to meet firms' specific needs.

