Compliancy Group Announces New Endorsement From ACA International

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has been selected by ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, to join its Alliance ACA program as the preferred HIPAA compliance vendor.

The Alliance ACA program is made up of a select group of trusted vendors who provide valuable and affordable products and services to the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry. The Compliancy Group was selected after a stringent due-diligence process and approval by members of the ACA Holding Company Board of Directors.

Compliancy Group is focused on helping ACA members simplify HIPAA compliance. Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, and many businesses are too busy to devote a lot of time to it. This is why Compliancy Group's dedicated Compliance Coaches guide clients through every step of building and implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program.

Using software and Compliance Coach guidance, Compliancy Group helps credit and collection professionals avoid HIPAA fines and takes away the burden of HIPAA compliance.

"In today's climate, differentiation is the key to running a successful business. By partnering with us, ACA International can provide its members with access to a HIPAA compliance program. By implementing a complete HIPAA compliance program, ACA International members can leverage their compliance to improve sales in the healthcare space" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

ACA considers companies for the Alliance ACA program that provide unique, customizable products or services that deliver value to credit, collection and/or asset buying professionals and reflect a member's need for the product or service.

Through this partnership, ACA International members will receive exclusive access to Compliancy Group's services.

About Compliancy Group:

With everything you're juggling, from servicing existing clients to bringing on new ones, wouldn't it be nice to take HIPAA off your hands? Using simplified software and dedicated compliance coaches, Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA.

What's included:

Live Coaching

Risk Analysis

Documentation Management

HIPAA Training

HIPAA Verification and Validation

Compliancy Group gives collections agencies confidence in their compliance plan and helps increase close rates in the healthcare space through the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. Whether you are proactively selling to medical clients, or you'd like to begin pursuing that space, Compliancy Group can help. Find out more today!

About ACA International:

ACA International brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates, representing more than 230,000 industry employees. ACA establishes ethical standards, produces a wide variety of products, services, and publications, and articulates the value of the accounts receivable management industry to businesses, policymakers, and consumers.

