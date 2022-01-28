Kurt Zimmerman Elected Chair, Juliet Murphy Roulhac Elected Vice Chair Of Community Foundation of Broward Board of Directors Foundation Board Approves Full Slate of Officers and Welcomes Four New Board Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Foundation of Broward has elected Fort Lauderdale trust and estate attorney Kurt Zimmerman as its Chair and FPL executive Juliet Murphy Roulhac as its Vice Chair. The Foundation Board also approved a full slate of officers.

Kurt Zimmerman has practiced law for over 30 years in the area of trusts and estates. He is also a board member of the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.

Juliet Murphy Roulhac is the Regional Director of External Affairs for Florida Power & Light Company. She is an attorney with over 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience.

Peggy Hogan Marker has been elected Secretary of the Board. She is a partner and president of Marker Construction Group. Doria Camaraza has been elected Treasurer of the Community Foundation Board. She is the former senior vice president and general manager for American Express Company in Plantation.

Mona Pittenger and David Horvitz have been elected At-Large members of the Foundation's Executive Committee. Pittenger is an LGBT activist and philanthropist and resides in Fort Lauderdale. Horvitz is Chair of the Board and CEO of South Ocean Capital Partners.

Newly-elected members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors are Jonathan K. Allen, Judy B. Bonevac, Burnadette Norris-Weeks and Brett A. Rose.

"I'm proud to be a part of this dedicated team of local leaders who recognize the power of philanthropy to tackle Broward's big challenges," said new Board Chair Kurt Zimmerman. "This is a critical time for our community, and by working together, I know there's no limit to what we can achieve."

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

