Meet Magali Haas, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Bioscience, a leader in the development of cutting-edge testing and therapeutics for traumatic brain injuries

Parachuting with Purpose: Local US Marine Corps Veteran BASE Jumps Off Camelback Mountain to Raise Awareness of Veteran Suicide Meet Magali Haas, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Bioscience, a leader in the development of cutting-edge testing and therapeutics for traumatic brain injuries

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among post-9/11 Veterans. Marine Veteran and Arizona State University alumni Tristan Wimmer is returning to the skies of his hometown to bring attention to this national crisis.

22 Jumps (PRNewswire)

On Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, Wimmer will team up with four other Veterans to complete 22 BASE jumps off of Camelback Mountain—22 is symbolic of the 22 United States Active Duty and Veterans who succumb to suicide each day. The jumps will be held as part of the 3rd Annual 22 Jumps event at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, AZ, beginning 6 a.m. (MST).

After exceeding his symbolic $22,000 fundraising goal in last year, Wimmer and his team hope to raise another $22,000 for 2022. Donations can also be made online at https://www.22jumps.org/donate/ or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1062751280953306/ .

Wimmer's brother took his own life in 2015 after sustaining a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Iraq while serving in the United States Marine Corps. The event, 22 Jumps, began in 2020 as a tribute to his brother, but quickly drew local and national media attention, as well as support from the brain injury, mental health, and Veterans' communities, and countless families affected by Veteran suicide. Since then, Wimmer's effort, 22Jumps.org has been awarded nonprofit status and has grown into a nationwide initiative with more than $100,000 raised across several events. All funds raised go to support Cohen Veteran Bioscience (CVB), a nonprofit biomedical research organization that is dedicated to fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics for brain trauma, a major risk factor for suicide.

22Jumps.org founder and veteran Tristan Wimmer stated-

"TBIs disproportionately effect servicemen and women. I personally know dozens of Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and emotional management issues—many of whom have succumb to suicide. The effects of those deployments linger long after returning home. I'm honored to fundraise for CVB, an organization that recognizes the need to develop new treatment options for the millions of Veterans and civilians who suffer from TBIs and other mental health issues to finally combat the epidemic of Veterans suicide. To move forward, Veterans need more advocates like CVB, and we need more science that embraces the complexity of this Veteran-heavy disease."

Fast facts about TBIs and Veteran suicide:

19% of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans reported a probable TBI during deployment.

Veteran suicides make up a disproportionate—14 percent—of total suicides in America.

TBI and PTSD have taken an enormous toll on Veteran populations. With more than 2.7 million men and women deployed to support combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001, the likelihood and burden of these brain diseases will only increase.

Less than 50% of all veterans in need receive any type of mental health diagnosis or treatment

ADDITIONAL MEDIA INVITATIONS:

Interview with Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO & President of Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Dr. Magali Haas will be presenting "How Cohen Veterans Bioscience supports the Transformation of Trauma Care Model" will be available for interviews immediately following the short presentation held during 22 Jumps' post-event fundraising celebration.

Where: Cider Corps, 31 S. Robson #103, Mesa, AZ When: Jan. 29, 2022, 7 p.m.

Dr. Haas will also be available for interviews during the pre-event donor gathering.

Where: Rooster Tavern, 14202 North Scottsdale Road When: Jan. 28, 2022, 6 p.m.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 to receive free, confidential support and crisis interventional available 24/7/365.

About 22 Jumps

www.22Jumps.org

The rate of suicide among veterans is at an all-time high—22 per day, according to 2012 US Dept. of Veteran Affairs study. Yet, despite this soaring statistic, scant public funding is allocated to the problem. 22 Jumps was founded in 2020 by Tristan Wimmer, Infantryman and Scout Sniper in 2nd Battalion 1st Marines, in response to his brother Kiernan Wimmer's own suicide. Kiernan was a recon and MARSOC marine who served one tour in Afghanistan and one tour in Iraq. In 2006, Kiernan sustained a massive TBI that diminished his quality of life and contributed to his decision to commit suicide.

About Cohen Veteran Bioscience

www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/

Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research organization dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostic tests and personalized therapeutics for the millions of Veterans and civilians who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders. CVB is harnessing the power of biotechnology (including neuroimaging, 'omics, and biosensors) in combination with high-performance computing and data analytics to understand the underlying mechanisms of brain trauma and discover new ways to improve treatment for all patients.

Donations: https://www.22jumps.org/donate/

(PRNewsfoto/Cohen Veterans Bioscience) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Bioscience