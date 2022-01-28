ScienceMedia to Showcase New Protocol Compliance Management Solution for Decentralized Trials at SCOPE 2022

SAN DIEGO and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia announces their new protocol compliance management solution for decentralized trials, SMi TrialD, at the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives 2022.

We must prioritize training and recognize the contribution that study-related education can make to improving compliance

ScienceMedia's newest solution release for clinical operations, SMi TrialD, prevents unplanned protocol deviations in decentralized trials with just-in-time educational content, protocol-specific curriculum, and powerful comprehension checks. The April 2020 advanced release of SMi TrialD has already received noteworthy praise: "Hands down, SMi TrialD is saving our decentralized trial! The high-quality education delivered by the platform ensures compliance and offsets the complexity and heightened risk to data quality that come with an increased reliance on virtual study practices," states a Clinical Operations Executive from a top Sponsor.

Chief Strategy Officer, David Turner, shares, "We are immensely looking forward to showing the effectiveness of SMi TrialD face-to-face with executives at SCOPE this year. With billions of dollars at stake and a timeline of ten-plus years, drug development is very complex and often daunting. Add to that the shift to decentralized trials because of the pandemic, and things just got more interesting. Education and training have never been more important when setting up a clinical trial or clinical study. With the additional moving parts, technology, and patient safety, education and training are paramount to de-risk trials and studies from the beginning."

ScienceMedia will also be conducting a panel presentation with a former PRA employee, moderated by ScienceMedia's CEO, Mark Surles, on the importance of active protocol compliance management through study-specific training and education. Titled "What Do Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn and Protocol Compliance Management Have in Common?", Surles speaks to the significance of the panel discussion: "From role-based systems that offer the flexibility of on-demand study training for site personnel to patient-facing mechanisms designed to improve participant compliance, a range of educational tools are now available to enhance study performance. However, their adoption requires a shift in thinking to prioritize training and recognize the contribution that study-related education can make to improving compliance and thereby improving study performance." The panel will take place on February 10th as part of the program Improving Study Startup and Performance in Multi-Center and Decentralized Trials.

To highlight ScienceMedia's innovative approaches to multimedia learning solutions, they will be raffling off an iPad at BOOTH #616. Turner adds, "The days of training PIs with a 160 slide PowerPoint presentation in a large room in Boca Raton, Florida are over. SCOPE has a trailblazing group of innovators, and we are enthusiastic about what awaits us in Orlando and the near future."

