Foot Locker, Inc. CEO Richard Johnson to Chair RILA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) announced that Foot Locker, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive officer Richard "Dick" Johnson will serve as the new chair of the Association's board of directors, following an election that took place at its semi-annual board of directors meeting coinciding with RILA's Retail CEO Forum in Naples, Florida. Johnson, who succeeds former Chairperson Mary Dillon of Ulta Beauty, will serve a two-year term, effective today.

In addition, RILA added six new members to the board:

Ron Coughlin , Chief Executive Officer, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

David Kimbell , Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty , Inc.

John Standley , Executive Vice President Walgreens Boots Alliance and President, Walgreens

Jeffrey Lavers , Group President, Consumer, 3M Company

Girish Rishi , Chief Executive Officer, BlueYonder

Alec Gefrides , Vice President, Internet of Things, Intel Corporation

"The insight and expertise we receive from RILA's board of directors is integral to our success. And their collaboration and candor over the last two years has been exceptional," said RILA President Brian Dodge. "That's due in large part to the remarkable leadership of our outgoing chairperson Mary Dillon, who took the helm at what can best be described as the calm before the storm. It cannot be overstated how much our industry benefited over the last two years from Mary's sage advice and unique ability to foster collaboration during many unpredictable moments.

"As RILA continues our work driving the industry forward, we're excited to do so under the leadership of Dick Johnson. Dick brings a wealth of experience in retail and is taking the baton at a crucial time for the industry as we grapple with the continued effects of the pandemic on the retail supply chain and workforce," said Dodge.

"I'm honored to serve as the new chair of RILA's board of directors and grateful to the organization's leadership and commitment to our industry," said Dick Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. "The retail industry has experienced significant change in the last two years and there is immense opportunity as we look towards the future. I look forward to continued collaboration with this group of retail leaders on common challenges and progress on issues that will transform the industry."

"Serving as RILA's board chairperson, especially during a very disrupted time, reinforced for me how vital this organization is to our industry. It was a wonderful opportunity to lead, listen and learn from an extraordinary group of leaders and I'm so proud of what we accomplished together in service of our people and the communities we serve. The industry is in good hands moving forward," said Mary Dillon, executive chairperson, Ulta Beauty.

The 2022 RILA Board of Directors:

Richard Johnson , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. (Chairman)

Todd Vasos , Chief Executive Officer, Dollar General Corporation (Vice Chair)

Corie Barry , Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co., Inc. (Second Vice Chair)

Richard Keyes , President & Chief Executive Officer, Meijer, Inc. (Treasurer)

Chip Bergh , President & Chief Executive Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

Dagmar Boggs , Chief Retail Sales & Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Shelley Bransten , Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods, Microsoft Corporation

Mark Breitbard , President & Chief Executive Officer, Gap

Brian Cornell , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Target Corporation

Ron Coughlin , Chief Executive Officer, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Marvin Ellison , President & Chief Executive Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Michelle Gass , Chief Executive Officer, Kohl's Corporation

Alec Gefrides , Vice President, Internet of Things, Intel Corporation

David Kimbell , Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty , Inc.

Jeffrey Lavers , Group President, Consumer, 3M Company

Mark LaVigne , President & Chief Executive Officer, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Rodney McMullen , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, The Kroger Co.

Craig Menear , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Home Depot, Inc.

Erik Nordstrom , Chief Executive Officer, Nordstrom, Inc.

Steve Rendle , Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, VF Corporation

William Rhodes , Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AutoZone, Inc.

Girish Rishi , Chief Executive Officer, BlueYonder

Karyn Schoenbart , Chief Executive Officer, The NPD Group

Jill Standish , Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture

John Standley , Executive Vice President Walgreens Bots Alliance and President, Walgreens

J.K. Symancyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, PetSmart, Inc.

Brian Dodge , President, RILA

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to reimagine and transform the retail ecosystem - and equip leading retailers to succeed in it.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

