LANNETT REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; REVISES DOWN FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"For the quarter, ongoing and increasing competitive pricing pressure across our product offering negatively impacted net sales and gross margin," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "While we anticipate this pricing environment to persist over the near term, we continue to execute on our core strategies to build our product pipeline, advance our durable insulin and respiratory assets and reduce costs throughout the organization. We also continue to maintain a solid cash position, which was more than $98 million at December 31, 2021.
"Last month, the FDA completed its safety review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for our biosimilar insulin glargine and concluded that we may proceed with the proposed clinical investigation. We expect the pivotal clinical trial to commence next month and be completed by early next year. If the trial is successful, we would anticipate filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) shortly thereafter and potentially launching the product by early 2024, if approved by the FDA. Regarding the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for our generic Advair Diskus® product, we expect to receive feedback from the FDA later this month.
"Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, a targeted product optimization effort, a delay in the expected launch of a key product, fewer new supply requests anticipated for the balance of this year, as well as the previously mentioned competitive environment for a number of our oral generic products."
Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives - Update
In November 2021, the company announced a restructuring plan to further optimize operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs to improve competitiveness. The plan is expected to be largely completed by the end of the current fiscal year and generate approximately $20 million of cost savings annually. Thus far, the company has completed the restructuring of its R&D function and targeted headcount reductions.
Second Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021
GAAP basis:
- Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million
- Gross profit was $5.7 million, or 7% of net sales. This compares with $0.8 million, or 1% of net sales, which included a $23.2 million inventory write down and $5.0 million to expense the cost to renew a product distribution contract
- Asset impairment charges primarily related to the November 2021 Restructuring Plan and ongoing competitive pressure were $49.4 million. Asset impairment charges were $198.0 million in last year's second quarter
- Net loss was $81.1 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with $171.9 million, or $4.36 per share
Non-GAAP basis:
- Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million
- Adjusted gross profit was $9.7 million, or 11% of net sales, compared with $31.1 million, or 23% of net sales
- Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.9 million from $10.5 million
- Adjusted net loss was $15.9 million, or $0.39 per share, versus adjusted net income of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share
- Negative adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million
Guidance for Fiscal 2022
Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2022, as follows:
GAAP
Adjusted*
Net sales
$335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million
$335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million
Gross margin %
Approximately 10% to 11%, down from approximately 15% to 17%
Approximately 14% to 15%, down from approximately 19% to 21%
R&D expense
$23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million
$23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million
SG&A expense
$66.5 million to $69.5 million, up from $64 million to $67 million
$55 million to $58 million, unchanged
Restructuring expense
$3 million to $4 million
$--
Asset impairment
$49.4 million
$--
Interest and other
Approximately $58 million, unchanged
Approximately $52 million, unchanged
Effective tax rate
Approximately 0% to 5%, unchanged
Approximately 23% to 24%, up from 22% to 23%
Adjusted EBITDA
N/A
$0 to $8 million, down from $22 million to $32 million
Capital expenditures
$10 million to $14 million, unchanged
$10 million to $14 million, unchanged
*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.
Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 98,635
$ 93,286
Accounts receivable, net
66,275
98,834
Inventories
105,779
109,545
Income taxes receivable
35,847
35,050
Assets held for sale
12,733
2,678
Other current assets
15,345
14,170
Total current assets
334,614
353,563
Property, plant and equipment, net
143,104
166,674
Intangible assets, net
90,972
137,835
Operating lease right-of-use asset
10,227
10,559
Other assets
16,020
15,106
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 594,937
$ 683,737
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 25,988
$ 29,585
Accrued expenses
11,206
13,077
Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses
9,606
10,680
Rebates payable
25,205
19,025
Royalties payable
10,687
13,779
Restructuring liability
620
8
Current operating lease liabilities
2,054
2,045
Other current liabilities
3,885
2,270
Total current liabilities
89,251
90,469
Long-term debt, net
603,484
590,683
Long-term operating lease liabilities
10,554
11,047
Other liabilities
17,808
19,009
TOTAL LIABILITIES
721,097
711,208
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,053,623 and 40,913,148 shares issued;
40,500,320 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)
42
41
Additional paid-in capital
360,765
355,239
Accumulated deficit
(468,193)
(364,766)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(519)
(548)
Treasury stock (1,553,303 and 1,336,542 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)
(18,255)
(17,437)
Total stockholders' deficit
(126,160)
(27,471)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 594,937
$ 683,737
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 86,508
$ 133,920
$ 188,033
$ 260,399
Cost of sales
76,990
124,488
157,998
216,675
Amortization of intangibles
3,808
8,657
7,804
17,246
Gross profit
5,710
775
22,231
26,478
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
4,747
5,644
10,511
12,183
Selling, general and administrative expenses
18,791
13,730
37,696
28,866
Restructuring expenses
891
-
891
4,043
Asset impairment charges
49,361
198,000
49,361
198,000
Total operating expenses
73,790
217,374
98,459
243,092
Operating loss
(68,080)
(216,599)
(76,228)
(216,614)
Other income (expense):
Investment income
46
43
80
88
Interest expense
(14,430)
(13,496)
(28,654)
(27,982)
Other
11
28
(51)
5
Total other expense
(14,373)
(13,425)
(28,625)
(27,889)
Loss before income tax
(82,453)
(230,024)
(104,853)
(244,503)
Income tax benefit
(1,368)
(58,076)
(1,426)
(66,056)
Net loss
$ (81,085)
$ (171,948)
$ (103,427)
$ (178,447)
Loss per common share (1):
Basic
$ (2.01)
$ (4.36)
$ (2.58)
$ (4.55)
Diluted
$ (2.01)
$ (4.36)
$ (2.58)
$ (4.55)
Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):
Basic
40,358,127
39,443,441
40,142,974
39,257,211
Diluted
40,358,127
39,443,441
40,142,974
39,257,211
(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Six months ended December 31, 2021
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization
Gross Profit
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A
Restructuring
Asset
Operating
Other expense
Loss before
Income tax
Net loss
Diluted loss
GAAP Reported
$ 188,033
$ 157,998
$ 7,804
$ 22,231
12%
$ 10,511
$ 37,696
$ 891
$ 49,361
$ (76,228)
$ (28,625)
$ (104,853)
$ (1,426)
$ (103,427)
$ (2.58)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(7,804)
7,804
-
-
-
-
7,804
-
7,804
-
7,804
Cody API business (b)
-
(50)
-
50
(6)
(270)
-
-
326
-
326
-
326
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,102)
-
-
2,102
-
2,102
-
2,102
Restructuring expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(891)
-
891
-
891
-
891
Distribution agreement renewal costs (e)
-
-
-
-
-
(219)
-
-
219
-
219
-
219
Asset impairment charges (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49,361)
49,361
-
49,361
-
49,361
Non-cash interest (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,959
2,959
-
2,959
Other (h)
-
(177)
-
177
(1)
(5,944)
-
-
6,122
-
6,122
-
6,122
Tax adjustments (i)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,162)
7,162
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 188,033
$ 157,771
$ -
$ 30,262
16%
$ 10,504
$ 29,161
$ -
$ -
$ (9,403)
$ (25,666)
$ (35,069)
$ (8,588)
$ (26,481)
$ (0.66)
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(e)
To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC
(f)
To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY
(g)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(h)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer
(i)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(j)
The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,142,974 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Six months ended December 31, 2020
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization
Gross
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A
Restructuring
Asset
Operating
Other loss
Income
Income tax
Net
Diluted
GAAP Reported
$ 260,399
$ 216,675
$ 17,246
$ 26,478
10%
$ 12,183
$ 28,866
$ 4,043
$ 198,000
$ (216,614)
$ (27,889)
$ (244,503)
$ (66,056)
$ (178,447)
$ (4.55)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(17,246)
17,246
-
-
-
-
17,246
-
17,246
-
17,246
Cody API business (b)
-
(158)
-
158
(5)
(455)
-
-
618
-
618
-
618
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,102)
-
-
2,102
-
2,102
-
2,102
Restructuring expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,043)
-
4,043
-
4,043
-
4,043
Asset impairment charges (e)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(198,000)
198,000
-
198,000
-
198,000
Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f)
-
(16,623)
-
16,623
-
-
-
-
16,623
-
16,623
16,623
Distribution agreement renewal costs (g)
-
(4,966)
-
4,966
-
-
-
-
4,966
-
4,966
4,966
Non-cash interest (h)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,250
6,250
-
6,250
Other (i)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,504)
-
-
1,504
-
1,504
-
1,504
Tax adjustments (j)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67,453
(67,453)
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 260,399
$ 194,928
$ -
$ 65,471
25%
$ 12,178
$ 24,805
$ -
$ -
$ 28,488
$ (21,639)
$ 6,849
$ 1,397
$ 5,452
$ 0.13
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites
(e)
To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine, a product the Company no longer sells
(f)
To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines
(g)
To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC
(h)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(i)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(j)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(k)
The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,257,211 for GAAP and 40,915,504 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization
Gross Profit
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A
Restructuring
Asset
Operating
Other expense
Loss before
Income tax
Net loss
Diluted loss
GAAP Reported
$ 86,508
$ 76,990
$ 3,808
$ 5,710
7%
$ 4,747
$ 18,791
$ 891
$ 49,361
$ (68,080)
$ (14,373)
$ (82,453)
$ (1,368)
$ (81,085)
$ (2.01)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(3,808)
3,808
-
-
-
-
3,808
-
3,808
-
3,808
Cody API business (b)
-
(17)
-
17
-
(257)
-
-
274
-
274
-
274
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,051)
-
-
1,051
-
1,051
-
1,051
Restructuring expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(891)
-
891
-
891
-
891
Asset impairment charges (e)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49,361)
49,361
-
49,361
-
49,361
Non-cash interest (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,520
1,520
-
1,520
Other (g)
-
(177)
-
177
(1)
(3,525)
-
-
3,703
-
3,703
-
3,703
Tax adjustments (h)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,588)
4,588
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 86,508
$ 76,796
$ -
$ 9,712
11%
$ 4,746
$ 13,958
$ -
$ -
$ (8,992)
$ (12,853)
$ (21,845)
$ (5,956)
$ (15,889)
$ (0.39)
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(e)
To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY
(f)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(g)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer
(h)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(i)
The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,358,127 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization
Gross Profit
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A
Restructuring
Operating
Other expense
Income (loss)
Income tax
Net income
Diluted
GAAP Reported
$ 133,920
$ 124,488
$ 8,657
$ 775
1%
$ 5,644
$ 13,730
$ 198,000
$ (216,599)
$ (13,425)
$ (230,024)
$ (58,076)
$ (171,948)
$ (4.36)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(8,657)
8,657
-
-
-
8,657
-
8,657
-
8,657
Cody API business (b)
-
(84)
-
84
(3)
(28)
-
115
-
115
-
115
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,051)
-
1,051
-
1,051
-
1,051
Asset impairment charges (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(198,000)
198,000
-
198,000
-
198,000
Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (e)
-
(16,623)
-
16,623
-
-
-
16,623
-
16,623
-
16,623
Distribution agreement renewal costs (f)
-
(4,966)
-
4,966
-
-
-
4,966
-
4,966
-
4,966
Non-cash interest (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,973
2,973
-
2,973
Other (h)
-
-
-
-
-
(553)
-
553
-
553
-
553
Tax adjustments (i)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
57,784
(57,784)
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 133,920
$ 102,815
$ -
$ 31,105
23%
$ 5,641
$ 12,098
$ -
$ 13,366
$ (10,452)
$ 2,914
$ (292)
$ 3,206
$ 0.08
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets
(e)
To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines
(f)
To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC
(g)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(i)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(j)
The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,443,441 for GAAP and 41,074,706 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
Net loss
$ (81,085)
Interest expense
14,430
Depreciation and amortization
9,286
Income tax benefit
(1,368)
EBITDA
(58,737)
Share-based compensation
2,309
Inventory write-down
1,215
Asset impairment charges (a)
49,361
Investment income
(46)
Other non-operating expense
(11)
Restructuring expenses
891
Reimbursement of legal costs (b)
2,900
Other (c)
1,077
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ (1,041)
(a)
To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY
(b)
To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(c)
To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net sales
$335 - $360
-
$335 - $360
Gross margin percentage
approx. 10% to 11%
4%
(a)
approx. 14% to 15%
R&D expense
$23 - $26
-
$23 - $26
SG&A expense
$66.5 - $69.5
($11.5)
(b)
$55 - $58
Restructuring expense
$3 - $4
($3 - $4)
(c)
-
Asset impairment charges
$49.4
($49.4)
(d)
-
Interest and other
approx. $58
($6)
(e)
approx. $52
Effective tax rate
approx. 0% to 5%
-
approx. 23% to 24%
Adjusted EBITDA
N/A
N/A
$0 - $8
Capital expenditures
$10 - $14
-
$10 - $14
(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI")
(b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at
(e) The adjustment reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Net loss
$ (166.4)
$ (158.0)
Interest expense
58.0
58.0
Depreciation and amortization
34.0
36.0
Income taxes
-
(8.0)
EBITDA
(74.4)
(72.0)
Share-based compensation
9.0
9.0
Inventory write-down
7.0
8.0
Asset impairment charges (a)
49.4
49.4
Restructuring expenses (b)
3.0
4.0
Reimbursement of legal costs (c)
5.0
7.0
Other (d)
1.0
2.6
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ -
$ 8.0
(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY
(b) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(c) To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(d) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION
Three months ended
Six months ended
($ in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Medical Indication
2021
2020
2021
2020
Analgesic
$ 3,919
$ 3,572
$ 9,233
$ 6,692
Anti-Psychosis
2,095
13,317
5,810
26,345
Cardiovascular
9,753
16,336
23,853
36,050
Central Nervous System
22,340
24,614
45,125
47,139
Endocrinology
8,297
9,496
16,142
12,729
Gastrointestinal
14,023
18,575
29,263
35,675
Infectious Disease
6,520
23,044
19,035
44,976
Migraine
4,446
6,083
9,131
15,773
Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold
1,868
2,267
4,982
3,693
Urinary
1,164
1,361
2,340
2,819
Other
9,111
8,410
18,287
16,044
Contract Manufacturing revenue
2,972
6,845
4,832
12,464
Net Sales
$ 86,508
$ 133,920
$ 188,033
$ 260,399
