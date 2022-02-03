Survivorship Celebrates Its Tenth Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2022 Online Conference - The International Evidence of Ritual Abuse Conference

Survivorship: For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. (PRNewswire)

Survivor Conference - Saturday and Sunday May 21 – 22 - Survivors and their supporters will discuss breaking the global silence of ritual abuse and will provide resources and support for survivors.

Clinician's Conference - Friday May 20 - "Does Ritual Abuse Occur Internationally?" This conference will present empirical evidence of ritual abuse.

Conference Topics and Speakers:

Organized Ritual Violence in Germany - Claudia Fischer and Hannah C. Rosenblatt

In May 2017 we opened a German website (https://www.infoportal-rg.de) with cases and evidence for organized ritual abuse and violence. We collect verdicts and publicly proven cases of cults that are involved in sexual violence and ideologically based homicides.

Claudia Fischer is a German journalist with 20 years of expertise in investigating stories about ritual abuse and sexual trauma.

Hannah C. Rosenblatt is a German survivor of organized violence. After their freeing, they started documenting their life with DID at einblogvonvielen.org which was followed by the podcast "Viele-Sein" in 2015.

Should I seek freedom? Should I go through with recovery? A workshop to help you decide and a discussion of its benefits - Wendy Hoffman

If you're living as an unaware mind-controlled victim…If you want, you can find out who you are and what your life has been and can be in the future.

Wendy Hoffman had amnesia for most of her life. When she regained memory, she wrote books about her forgotten life.

Complex Trauma Assessment Problems - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

This presentation addresses serious assessment issues related to complex trauma in an extreme abuse setting that had life changing consequences.

An Advocate's Journey into Extreme Abuse - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

This presentation provides an autobiographical account of advocacy in a case of global significance.

Rainer Kurz is a Chartered Psychologist based in London. Since 1990 Rainer has worked in Research & Development roles for leading test publishers. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Healing from Trauma by Shelby Rising Eagle

Shelby will discuss the steps she took to heal from her childhood trauma.

Shelby Rising Eagle was born in the SF Bay Area raised in the Mormon Church. Mother was a multi-generational Mormon; father was a convert. She reports both parents participated in satanic worship, pedophile sex ring in the church.

