BGL Announces the Sale of Lowenco to Impilo and SHS

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Lowenco A/S (Lowenco), a leading manufacturer of ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage solutions for the pharma industry, to Impilo and SHS. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Lowenco. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Lowenco A/S (Lowenco), a leading manufacturer of ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage solutions for the pharma industry, to Impilo and SHS. BGL’s Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Lowenco. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (PRNewswire)

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Lowenco.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Vamdrup, Denmark, Lowenco is a leading manufacturer of large-scale ULT storage solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The company's unique modular solutions have been developed under the brand names LSSU and CON20, with a steadily increasing R&D pipeline and a growing global customer base. Lowenco delivers its custom solutions worldwide, wherever GMP guidelines are followed.

The company is well-positioned to continue addressing the increasing demand for large scale ULT storage solutions, underpinned by the strong underlying growth in biopharma volumes, leveraging its unique customer value proposition that is centered around superior quality, performance and service, significantly lower cost of ownership, and leading energy efficiency. Following the transaction, Lowenco's management team will remain intact, led by CEO Mikael Hoier, who has been part of the management team since 2017.

Impilo is a Nordic investment company focused on long-term investments in sustainable healthcare companies active in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare services and other health-related areas. The acquisition of Lowenco marks Impilo's fourth investment in Denmark. SHS, based in Tübingen, Germany, specializes in healthcare investments and is currently investing from its fifth fund, which was launched in 2018.

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment and device landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and medical device M&A strategy for a wide range of companies. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global industry participants and capital providers, and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends. Our sector involvement enables us to not only provide unique access to capital providers, but also identify and execute on strategic opportunities for our investment banking clients.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company