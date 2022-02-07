Jacobs Acquires Mobility Analytics Leader StreetLight Data, Inc

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today it has acquired StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight"), a pioneer of mobility analytics who uses its vast data and machine learning resources to shed light on mobility, enabling users to solve complex transportation problems. The addition of StreetLight accelerates Jacobs' strategy in growing its end-to-end digital solutions portfolio and focus on ESG, while adding high growth, highly recurring revenue software businesses that offer tremendous value for its clients and the communities they serve.

StreetLight applies proprietary processing technology to location data from millions of mobile devices, connected vehicles, IoT sensors and geospatial databases to measure multimodal travel patterns – and makes them available via its online SaaS (Software as a Service) solution StreetLight InSight®. Designed for smart cities and the transportation industry, the on-demand software provides industry-targeted analytic tools to support critical infrastructure planning, investment and policy decisions.

"The past two years have accelerated structural changes to human mobility, infrastructure and supply chain planning, resulting in increased investments from governments and enterprises around the world. We're also experiencing a critical need for data-driven planning to meet carbon emissions goals, address energy transformation and advance social equity through infrastructure investment," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "There is a global need for solutions that help us better understand the movement of people, goods and services while addressing broader societal challenges, and our acquisition of StreetLight solidifies our leadership in this fast-growing area."

StreetLight's suite of powerful analytics enables all major transportation verticals to make vastly more informed investment decisions while measuring critical impacts. Delivering more than a modern alternative to traditional measurement methods with months of lead time and limited scope, the company's technology has enabled the industry to solve complex problems, such as planning EV networks ahead of future demand, recommending optimal traffic pattern improvements and helping to ensure equitable transportation access.

"We chose Jacobs because they genuinely share our mission and recognize the importance of StreetLight's digital innovation in adapting their own core practices to the needs of an industry undergoing transformation," said StreetLight CEO Laura Schewel. "They have the global scale to rapidly accelerate client decision making at a pivotal time for infrastructure investment and its impact on climate and society."

StreetLight has a long track record of supporting transportation agencies at federal, state, regional and city levels, transportation engineering and consulting firms, and private companies spanning the new mobility, automotive, IoT and utility sectors. The company's metrics have informed transportation analyses across every state and province in North America.

Demetriou continued, "We consistently seek to add value for our shareholders, create transformative solutions for our clients, and make a positive difference within our communities. Like Jacobs, StreetLight is purpose-driven and shares in our commitment to create a more connected, sustainable world."

One of the growth accelerators in Jacobs' new strategy is centered on data solutions aligned to high growth markets with increasing margin profiles. Building on its strong foundation of existing technology and data capabilities, the company also recently acquired BlackLynx, an industry-leading edge computing, hybrid-cloud and collection automation technology provider serving the intelligence, defense and critical infrastructure sectors. Jacobs' portfolio of data and technology investments will be leveraged in tandem to create expanded market penetration, growth opportunities and solutions for its clients.

Centerview Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Jacobs, and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Johnson LLP served as legal counsel to Jacobs. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to StreetLight Data and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to StreetLight Data.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

StreetLight is a pioneer in the use of Big Data analytics to help transportation professionals solve their biggest problems. Applying proprietary machine-learning algorithms to over four trillion spatial data points over time, StreetLight measures diverse travel patterns and makes them available on-demand via its SaaS platform for mobility, StreetLight InSight®. From identifying sources of congestion to optimizing new infrastructure to planning for autonomous vehicles to enhancing the location of outdoor advertising and business facilities, StreetLight powers more than 10,000 global projects every month. Visit streetlightdata.com for more information.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations as to the future growth of StreetLight Data, and the expected benefits of the acquisition. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the markets in which StreetLight Data operates, the level and timing of federal and state transportation funding, uncertainty in respect of the regulation of data protection and data privacy, Jacob's ability to achieve the cost-savings and synergies contemplated by the proposed transaction within the expected time frame and to successfully integrate the business while retaining key personnel, as well as general economic conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

