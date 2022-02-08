Caregility Cloud™ Ranked #1 in 2022 Best in KLAS: Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EMR)

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, an enterprise telehealth solutions company dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere, announces that its Caregility Cloud™ has been named the 2022 Best in KLAS: Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR) by KLAS Research. The prestigious recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has been ranked by its customers as #1 in the non-EMR virtual care platform category. This continued recognition reaffirms the exceptional value created when health systems build their tailored virtual care programs on the company's Caregility Cloud™ platform.

The 2022 Best in KLAS Software & Services report recognizes the leading vendors for healthcare technology solutions, services, and management consulting offered in the United States. 2022 Best in KLAS designation is determined based on information obtained from evaluations KLAS conducted with healthcare clinicians and professionals in 2021. Caregility customers reported high satisfaction with the Caregility Cloud™ platform, garnering the company a leading overall score of 90.2.

As one Chief Medical Informatics Officer commented, "The system just works. I had my first phone visit as a physician a little while ago, and I was blown away. I didn't have to use any brainpower to conduct the visit, so I was able to use all my brainpower to take care of the patient." Caregility Cloud™ customers also cited success in reducing Intensive Care Unit (ICU) mortality rates and the company's receptiveness to platform enhancement requests as key factors in high ratings. "We have seen improvements in our scores for patient outcomes, and Caregility is the backbone of that improvement," noted another healthcare analyst and care coordinator. (Source: "Best in KLAS 2022," February 2022, © 2022 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com.)

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"Our 2022 Best in KLAS award reaffirms to the healthcare industry that we are committed partners in the mission to improve patient access and outcomes," said Caregility CEO Ron Gaboury. "We are humbled to know we have positively impacted the healthcare community, particularly during such trying times. I could not be prouder of what our company and our team has achieved."

About Caregility

Caregility is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable and HIPAA compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports more than 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-to-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more on the KLAS website.

